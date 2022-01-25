"I don't think the arrival of Ronaldo has helped" - Garth Crooks urges Ralf Rangnick to utilize 'exceptional' Manchester United squad to its full potential 

Football pundit Garth Crooks believes that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has hindered the progression of some Manchester United players this season.

Speaking after the Red Devils' 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday, Crooks praised Marcus Rashford, who scored the game-winner, but suggested that Ralf Rangnick is not using his squad to their maximum ability because of Cristiano Ronaldo. He explained:

"The England striker has been singled out on a number of occasions regarding his general attitude with questions raised about his contribution in games. I must say that I don't think the arrival of Ronaldo has helped matters but this week Rashford came on as substitute against Brentford and West Ham and his attitude was nothing short of outstanding. In both fixtures he quickly put the games to bed within minutes of his arrival. If Ralf Rangnick can utilise every member of his exceptional squad to maximum effect and not pander to the whims of Ronaldo anything is possible at United."

Rashford came off the bench in the second-half to score a stoppage-time winner against West Ham. The Englishman has now scored four goals in his 13 Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season. The forward's campaign has been hampered by injury and loss of form.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is yet to find his feet under Rangnick, having scored only two goals under the German's regime. The Portuguese superstar is, however, Manchester United's top scorer this season with 14 goals in 23 games across all competitions.

"He is one of the top strikers in England" - Manchester United boss Rangnick on Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick was full of praise for Marcus Rashford following his cameo against West Ham. He told Manchester United's official website:

"We have a lot of wingers, we have a lot of outstanding players in that position. Jadon (Sancho) was not available today but we have a lot of players for those two positions (striker and winger) and Marcus is one of them. Right now, yes, he has scored twice in consecutive games when he came from the bench but, of course, his ambition is to play regularly from the start again. It is up to him. If he continually plays on a high level and keeps scoring goals, of course this is the best way to get back into the team and play from the beginning."

Rashford has only made seven league starts this season, but Rangnick offered some advice to the Englishman on how to regain his place in the squad. He said:

"He is one of the top strikers in England. He is an English international who regular played in the Euros. We all know what kind of quality he has. He has got almost everything that a modern striker needs. He has got the pace, the skills, he has got the size, the physicality of the striker and in the end it is all about confidence for strikers. I am pretty sure that those two goals have raised the level of confidence within Marcus. Now it is about taking the next steps and showing that on a regular basis. It is about continuity now. I think he can play a very important role for the rest of the season for us.”

