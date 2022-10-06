“I think Arsenal is a completely different proposition” – Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool will recall ‘fantastic’ player for Premier League game at Emirates

Rio Ferdinand believes Jurgen Klopp will recall Fabinho to the starting lineup for Liverpool's trip to Arsenal on Sunday (October 9).

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the campaign, winning just two of their opening seven Premier League games. The Merseysiders did beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League in a comfortable win on Tuesday (October 4), which saw the Glasgow giants offer precious little.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk NEW:



On the pitch, Jurgen Klopp was unhappy at Fabinho during the second half and made his point forcibly towards the midfielder, who appeared to selectively choose to ignore what was being said until the message from the boss became too loud to turn a deaf ear towards. [Echo] NEW: On the pitch, Jurgen Klopp was unhappy at Fabinho during the second half and made his point forcibly towards the midfielder, who appeared to selectively choose to ignore what was being said until the message from the boss became too loud to turn a deaf ear towards. [Echo] https://t.co/yR6ltYzMDr

Klopp experimented with a new formation against last season's Europa League finalists, which saw Fabinho drop out for a more attacking option in Diogo Jota.

The midfielder has been an integral part of the German boss' team since his arrival in 2018 and has already made 11 appearances for the Merseyside club this term.

Ferdinand believes the Brazilian international will play against Arsenal to give the Reds more defensive stability. The former England and Manchester United defender told BT Sport (as per HITC Sport):

“I think Fabinho comes in and plays against Arsenal. In defensive positions in midfield, he’s fantastic, been a mainstay, so I don’t see him not coming in and playing."

“Having those four attacking players on the pitch tonight (against Rangers) was perfect. I think Arsenal is a completely different proposition and I think they won’t be able to play as freely and expansively as they did today.”

Talking Tactics @TalkinTactics So it looks like Brighton went with the box Midfield against Liverpool to try and outnumber Fabinho.



Deep enough wing backs to draw out TAA and Tsimikas, opening up space for Trossard and Gross to run into. So it looks like Brighton went with the box Midfield against Liverpool to try and outnumber Fabinho. Deep enough wing backs to draw out TAA and Tsimikas, opening up space for Trossard and Gross to run into. https://t.co/Xq5qL5EPmz

Paul Merson believes fan expectation may hinder Arsenal against Liverpool this weekend

The Reds currently sit a mammoth 11 points behind their next opponents in the league, who have made a flying start to the campaign. However, former Gunners playmaker Merson believes his old club's biggest test of the season may come against the Merseysiders.

Following the leader's 3-1 victory over north London rivals Tottenham, the pundit wrote in his column for Sky Sports:

"I always thought the Liverpool game this weekend was going to be harder than the Tottenham game for Arsenal. It becomes even harder now because of the way Liverpool are at the moment, the way Arsenal are playing, the fans turn up with a lot of expectation this weekend to win that game."

Merson added:

"If Arsenal go 14 points clear on Sunday, it takes Liverpool out of the equation for Arsenal. The main aim for Arsenal is to be in the top four, we've seen what Man City can do. But being in the top four and being competitive, they can't lose that insight or get carried away. If they win though, they'll finish above Liverpool."

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Jurgen Klopp ahead of next weeks #Arsenal vs Liverpool game: “I know that Arsenal is coming and we saw glimpses of their game against Tottenham, they are outstanding in the moment so that is obviously not an easy game. But we will give it a proper try.” 🗣Jurgen Klopp ahead of next weeks #Arsenal vs Liverpool game: “I know that Arsenal is coming and we saw glimpses of their game against Tottenham, they are outstanding in the moment so that is obviously not an easy game. But we will give it a proper try.” 👍🔴 https://t.co/VQ6wnp4Yse

