“I think he has the attitude” – Tim Sherwood backs Tottenham forward to play in new role if Antonio Conte decides to tinker with system

Prominent pundit and former footballer Tim Sherwood believes Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski has the ability to do well if deployed in midfield.

Spurs bolstered their attack this summer by bringing in Richarlison on a deal worth around £60 million. By doing so, they added the talented Brazilian to a frontline that already boasted Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Kulusevski, who is on loan from Juventus.

With Antonio Conte preferring a 3-4-3 formation since arriving at Tottenham, only three of those four forwards have made the starting XI in each game. However, Sherwood believes there is a way for Conte to start all four players.

The former Spurs manager told Premier League Productions (as quoted by HITC):

“I would love to see him do that (play all four of Son, Kane, Richarlison and Kulusevski). I think Kulusevski could be the one who could play deeper.”

Sherwood went on to add:

“I think he has the workrate. I think he has the attitude. He certainly has the range of passing that would suit a midfield player. So, I think there are ways he could tinker with the system.”

Conte has preferred the midfield duo of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, flanked by wing-backs on either side, so far this season. It remains to be seen if he would be willing to drop one of those two to accommodate Kulusevski in midfield.

The Italian's established system has worked so far, with Tottenham being one of only two unbeaten teams in the Premier League alongside Manchester City. They are currently third in the standings, with five wins, two draws and 17 points from their first seven league matches.

How has Tottenham boss Antonio Conte used his four attacking options this season?

Kane has by and large been the only permanent fixture in this Tottenham side, having started all of their nine matches across competitions this term. In those games, the Englishman has scored six goals and laid out an assist. He has notably been substituted only once so far.

Despite his slow start to the season, Conte has repeatedly backed Son, who has started eight of their nine matches. He didn't score in any of those eight starts but netted a 13-minute hat-trick in their 6-2 drubbing of Leicester City last weekend after coming off the bench.

Kulusevski, meanwhile, has started six of Spurs' seven Premier League matches and came off the bench in their game against Fulham. However, he is yet to start in the UEFA Champions League and has only received 47 minutes of action across two matches. The Swede has contributed a goal and three assists across competitions.

Lastly, Richarlison has been used the least by Conte among the four forwards. The Brazilian missed their Premier League opener due to a suspension and has started just twice in the league since then. However, he has started both Champions League matches for Tottenham, scoring two goals.

