“I think the award has to be fair, just that” - Raphinha responds when asked if a Barcelona star should win the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona star Raphinha has claimed that he does not care who wins the Ballon d'Or this year. He said that he is not focused on the individual awards, but believes they should go to a deserving winner.
Speaking to SPORT, Raphinha said that his worry is about his family being happy and the people close to him thinking he is the best. He is unfazed about the Ballon d'Or winner and said:
"I think the award has to be fair, just that. Maybe what I see doesn't matter, it's very complicated, really. For me, it's often a complicated prize, but what matters to me is to be the best in the world at home for my family, for my children, for the people I care about."
When asked if Lamine Yamal deserves the award this year, he added:
"For me, he is a spectacular player, if it depends on him, he will be the best player in the world for many years. There is a lot of work to do, but he has the talent."
Meanwhile, Gavi spoke to AS earlier on Friday and backed Yamal to win the France Football award. He said:
"I hope he does [win the Ballon d'Or]. If not this year, he's only 18 and still very young. Being among the favourites already is something special. I'm happy with everything he's doing with us."
Barcelona won the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana and LaLiga last season. They also made it to the UEFA Champions League semifinal, while Paris Saint-Germain won a quadruple.
Former Barcelona star deserves the Ballon d'Or this year, says PSG president
The Parisians' president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, spoke to DAZN earlier this summer and claimed that Ousmane Dembele was the clear winner of the Ballon d'Or this year. He boldly said that questions need to be asked about the award if the former Barcelona star does not win it, and said:
"Ousmane's season is magnificent. There is no doubt that he won't win the Ballon d’Or. If he doesn't win it, there is a problem with the Ballon d’Or. He has done everything."
Meanwhile, Dembele is not thinking about the award, and the former Barcelona star said during the FIFA Club World Cup:
"I'm thinking about [the Ballon d’Or]. I know that, with the season that I have had, I am not far [from winning it], but I am focused on the objectives, before thinking about myself."
PSG won all four trophies they played in Europe last season - Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions and the UEFA Champions League. They also made it to the FIFA Club World Cup, but lost to Chelsea.