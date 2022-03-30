"I think that's our best chance" - Rio Ferdinand picks his England starting line-up for Qatar World Cup with huge calls made on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham

Six-time Premier League winner Rio Ferdinand has picked Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold to start for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Both players have been in good form this season for their respective clubs. Alexander-Arnold has recorded an outstanding 17 assists in 35 matches in all competitions for Liverpool. Bellingham, on the other hand, has managed six goals and 13 assists in 37 matches across competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking on his "Vibe with Five" podcast on YouTube, Ferdinand named his England starting XI for this year's World Cup in Qatar. He seemed to adopt a 3-4-1-2 formation and said (as quoted by the Mirror):

“I’m gonna go three at the back as I think that’s our best chance. [Harry] Maguire on the left, Kyle Walker central and Reece James on the right. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] at right wing-back and [Luke] Shaw left wing-back.”

The Manchester United legend added:

“I’m gonna go Declan [Rice] and [Jude] Bellingham (in midfield). Foden in the hole and then two strikers [Raheem] Sterling and [Harry] Kane.”

Ferdinand's decision to slot in Reece James, who plays as a right wing-back for Chelsea, in central defense was one that stood out. He explained his reasons for the same, opining:

“Reece James coming out with the ball coming into midfield because he can do that, he played midfield as a kid. Trent out on the right. Walker centre, he’s covering the whole backline on his own.”

The 43-year-old concluded:

“My midfield, Declan, Jude and Foden dropping in as a No10 and coming back into midfield. Free role for Sterling, he can go where he wants, Kane holding the ball up and running behind.”

England win both their matches in ongoing international break

Having secured their berth at this year's World Cup in November 2021, England were involved in a couple of friendlies in the ongoing international break. They played matches against Switzerland on March 25 and Ivory Coast on March 29.

Gareth Southgate's side picked up victories in both fixtures as well. They went a goal down midway through the first half against the Swiss, but Luke Shaw brought them back level just before the break. Harry Kane then converted a penalty in the 78th minute to seal the win.

There were no such hiccups for England against Ivory Coast as they sailed to a 3-0 victory. Southgate made multiple changes to the lineup but goals from Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings completed a comfortable win.

