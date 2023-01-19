"I think it's the best decision I have made" - Cristiano Ronaldo's initial comments when he re-joined Manchester United have not aged well

When Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021, fans started dreaming again. In some sense, it was the return of a prodigal son. Ronaldo grew from being a generational prospect to being the best player in the world during his first stint at Old Trafford.

The superstar joined Real Madrid in 2009 for a record-breaking fee after scoring 118 goals in 292 games for the Red Devils.

After a glorious stint with Real Madrid and a high-level stay at Juventus, Ronaldo made headlines by rejoining United in 2021. The Portuguese, understandably, was emotional.

When quizzed on how it felt to return to the club at the age of 36, Cristiano Ronaldo said (via Manchester United's official website):

“I think it’s the best decision that I have made it. It’s right on point in my opinion. I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things.”

He was further asked about the feeling of calling himself a United player yet again. Ronaldo replied:

“Well, as you know, I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I was there at 18 years old and of course I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to start my first game.”

The Portuguese ace's comeback game only rose the expectations of him. Ronaldo scored a match-winning brace against Newcastle United. Overall, the no. 7 bagged 24 goals in 38 games and was United's top scorer last season.

Things, however, took a sour turn this campaign. He couldn't get on terms with new manager Erik ten Hag and an explosive interview with Piers Morgan hammered the final nail of his United career. Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated on November 22.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo's sour end at Manchester United tarnish his legacy?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career didn't come to the fairytale ending that many would have hoped for. However, his career is arguably much bigger than the controversies during the final stages of his second stint.

Ronaldo is one of the most accomplished footballers to ever grace the football pitch. While the ending is certainly a stain on his United career, fans will probably remember his on-field brilliance more than the off-field controversies when they look back at the Portuguese as a United player.

