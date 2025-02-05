“I think it is the best example of all in professional terms" - Expert explains how Cristiano Ronaldo avoids injuries at the age of 40

Exercise physiology professor Rafael Oliveira has recently explained how Cristiano Ronaldo avoids injuries even at the age of 40. The Portuguese talisman has hardly shown any signs of slowing down despite nearing the end of his career. He is already tipped to play deep into his forties and meet his ambition of scoring 1000 goals.

After spending over two decades playing football at the highest level in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United. The Portuguese has already racked up 81 goals and 19 assists in 89 club games across competitions for the Knights of Najd.

Despite having such a long career, the Portuguese talisman has avoided serious injuries and continues to play regularly for club and country. Since the 2007-08 season, Cristiano Ronaldo has missed just 83 games for club and country due to injuries.

Trending

In a recent interview with O Jogo, professor Rafael Oliveira was asked about the reason behind Ronaldo's lack of major injuries despite his advancing age. He said (via GOAL):

"Cristiano certainly has good genetic indicators to avoid so many injuries, without a doubt. And there are other players who, no matter how much they train, are constantly, or systematically, injured, or are more likely to get injured.”

“I haven’t analysed him, I can’t say. There are some analysis videos about him, but I can’t say this 100%, but I imagine that he has a [running] technique that is very close to perfect, while there are other players who probably don’t have these techniques as well acquired, and then they are also more prone to injuries," he added.

Oliveira also added that Ronaldo's "recovery strategies" and "willpower" are key to his fitness. Furthermore, his body has "high levels of muscle mass and very low levels of fat mass, which adds to his physical condition.

"I think he is the best example of all in professional terms, in which there must have been very few exceptions throughout Cristiano's life in which he did not follow these rules in a very methodical way. Therefore, from that point on, you can reach that age and still be able to perform excellently," concluded the professor.

At present, Ronaldo is firing on all cylinders for Al-Nassr, having racked up 13 goals and one assist in his last 10 games for the club.

"The guys were afraid to go for dessert" – When Alex Telles opened up about other Al-Nassr players being "afraid" of Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Arab Club Champions Cup Final - Source: Getty

In a September 2024 interview with Globo Esporte, former Al-Nassr defender Alex Telles opened up about how Al-Nassr players behaved with food in front of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese talisman is known for his adherence to a strict diet and fitness schedule, which has helped him maintain his standards for over two decades now. Talking to Globo Esporte, Telles shared how his dietary regime affected other players.

He said (via talkSport):

"He has his own meal. The food is different, the nutritionist arrives with the plate already served. What does he eat? Natural things, salmon, quinoa, avocado… Then he keeps an eye on the other players' plates, in a healthy joke."

The Brazilian added:

"At first, the guys were afraid to go for dessert, we know how fit he is, how he likes to take care of himself, and everyone likes to follow good examples."

Alex Telles also shared an anecdote connected to Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness.

"He eats a protein after lunch, after 15 days there were about 20 proteins on the table, everyone asked the nutritionist for them, to see if there was some magic in there…," recalled Telles.

At present, Alex Telles plays for Brazilian outfit Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback