 "I think it was for the best”- Kevin Campbell claims Arsenal have 'dodged a bullet' by missing out on Barcelona star

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners have dodged a bullet by not signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

Mikel Arteta's side were linked with a late deadline day move for Dembele as Barcelona wanted to offload him rather than lose him for free. However, the deal did not materialize due to his exorbitant wage demands. Several other clubs also had to bite the dust as the Frenchman remained at Camp Nou.

Ousmane stays. Ousmane Dembélé stays at Barça - he’s never been really close to sign with any club this January.Man Utd not even interestedChelsea never opened talksTottenham never been closeNo interest in Arsenal swapNo clubs agreement with PSGOusmane stays. Ousmane Dembélé stays at Barça - he’s never been really close to sign with any club this January. 🚫🔵🔴 #FCB▪️ Man Utd not even interested▪️ Chelsea never opened talks▪️ Tottenham never been close▪️ No interest in Arsenal swap▪️ No clubs agreement with PSGOusmane stays. https://t.co/NOsSp4brJ6

The Gunners have struggled for goals and needed to add more firepower in the January transfer window.

Campbell, however, feels that not signing Dembele might turn out to be a good thing as the forward has been inconsistent. He said:

"Arsenal dodged a bullet there. I don’t think they need Dembele. On his day he can be devastating but his injury record is worrying. I have watched him a lot in Spain and while he is a brilliant player, he can be just as frustrating."

"We have already got a similar player in Pepe. He can be devastating on his day but can equally be frustrating. We need players who are consistent. The Dembele move didn’t work out but in all honesty, I think it was for the best."

Arsenal’s lack of attacking depth evident

Arsenal’s decision to offload Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang on deadline day made sense as the Gabon star was not a key contributor for the team this season.

Aubameyang was also on high wages, so his departure has lessened the load in the coffers. However, it was baffling that the club did not sign a like-for-like replacement in January.

The London giants tried to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina but could not compete with Juventus, who won the race to sign the Serbian.

theathletic.com/news/pierre-em… In the midst of the pandemic, @Auba brought Arsenal fans a much-needed moment of joy, single-handedly delivering the FA Cup. It'd be special any year, but was especially so then.For that alone, he deserves to be very fondly remembered. In the midst of the pandemic, @Auba brought Arsenal fans a much-needed moment of joy, single-handedly delivering the FA Cup. It'd be special any year, but was especially so then.For that alone, he deserves to be very fondly remembered.@TheAthleticUKtheathletic.com/news/pierre-em…

Arsenal are left with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette as the two main strikers following the departures of Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun in the January window.

While Nketiah is yet to score in the Premier League, Lacazette has managed just three goals in the league so far this season.

The Gunners want to finish in the top four, but without a proven goal-scorer, Champions League football might be a bridge too far for them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh