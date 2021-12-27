"I think he is the best right now" - Sadio Mane picks out Liverpool superstar for special praise 

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has explained there is no one better than Mohamed Salah in the world right now.

The Egyptian finished seventh on the list of Ballon d’Or nominees, but has been in fine form this season for Liverpool. Salah's 15 goals and nine assists have powered Liverpool into the title reckoning in the Premier League and they are active in all competitions at the moment.

Salah’s form has also catapulted him into the discussion of who the best player in the world is right now. His club teammate Mane certainly believes the Egyptian fulfills the criteria for the same.

“He is the best in the world right now. Every single week he shows it on the pitch so you obviously can't disagree with it.” Sadio Mane on Mo Salah:“He is the best in the world right now. Every single week he shows it on the pitch so you obviously can't disagree with it.” #awlive [soccer am] Sadio Mane on Mo Salah:“He is the best in the world right now. Every single week he shows it on the pitch so you obviously can't disagree with it.” #awlive [soccer am] https://t.co/edS4KUjzkl

Mane said:

“Can you say one player better than him right now? I think he is the best right now. Every single week he shows it on the pitch.”

The Senegalese forward, who has formed one of the most fearsome attacks in Europe alongside Salah, added:

“Obviously Mo can’t disagree with it, he is the best player. He makes us defend all the time, he is always scoring us and deciding games. We’re just lucky to have him in our squad.”

Liverpool will hope to keep Mohamed Salah at the club

Liverpool have one of the best players, if not the best, in their squad in the form of Salah and they will hope to tie him down to a new deal. Comparisons with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have further heightened his reputation.

His consistency on the pitch and the way the Reds play will always result in Salah scoring goals, so it’s a no-brainer to extend his contract. Liverpool will have to break their wage structure to keep Salah at the club. However, perhaps they have the resources to do so.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

theathletic.com/3025944/2021/1… Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all down to the final 18 months of their current contracts. Talks with Salah's reps ongoing. Who stays beyond 2023? Some big decisions ahead. #LFC Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all down to the final 18 months of their current contracts. Talks with Salah's reps ongoing. Who stays beyond 2023? Some big decisions ahead. #LFC theathletic.com/3025944/2021/1…

Their immediate problem will be finding a way to replace him when he departs for the African Cup of Nations in January. They will play two legs against Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final and two Premier League games without Salah in January.

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has been the most consistent goal-scorer in the Premier League. He has usurped everyone else with his 112 goals in 176 league games.

