"I think they are the best team in the world" - Manchester United target hails Liverpool after Champions League clash

Lille forward Jonathan David, a Manchester United target, hailed Liverpool as the best team in the world after the Reds beat the French side 2-1 at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (January 21).

Arne Slot's side opened the scoring through the in-form Mohamed Salah in the 34th minute as the Premier League leaders led at the break. David equalised for Llle just past the hour mark, but parity proved shortlived for the visitors, as the Reds went back in front through Harvey Elliott's 67th-minute strike.

The win confirmed Slot's side a place in the knockouts, having won their opening seven games. David acknowledged the Reds' quality, telling Prime Video Sport (via Rousing the Kop):

“I think they are the best team in the world right now.”

Following their seventh straight win, the Reds are three points clear at the top and need a point to confirm their place in the knockouts as group winners.

Meanwhile, David, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Reds reportedly making an enquiry for him earlier in the campaign. Amid Darwin Nunez's uncertain Anfield future, the prolific David - who has netted 18 times across competitions this season for Lille - could be a welcome addition.

What's next for Liverpool and Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Liverpool and Manchester United have had contrasting campaigns. While the Reds are in contention for an unprecedented quadruple, United are on course for one of their worst seasons in the Premier League era.

After 21 games, the Red Devils are languishing in 13th place in the standings following a 3-1 home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. They will look to return to winning ways when they host Rangers in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (January 23). Three days later, they travel to Fulham in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in the midst of a dream season under new boss Arne Slot as they remain in contention in multiple competitions. Following their home win over Lille in the Champions League in midweek, they next take on Ipswich Town at home in the Premier League on Saturday (January 25).

