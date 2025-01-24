"I think they're the best team in the world right now" – Ex-Premier League star heaps praise on Arne Slot over 'fantastic' job since Liverpool takeover

Ex-Crystal Palace and Birmingham City star Clinton Morrison has lavished praise on Liverpool head coach Arne Slot for his excellent start at his club.

Since replacing Jurgen Klopp at the helm of the Reds last July, Slot has popped up as the talk of the town. He has guided his team to a whopping 26 wins and just two defeats in 33 overall outings so far this season.

During a recent chat with Tribal Football, Morrison was asked to share his thoughts on the ex-Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar manager. He responded:

"What Arne Slot's done at that football club, since the great Jurgen Klopp left, is a fantastic job. I think there's been a breath of fresh air. They're so strong. Even when they've qualified, he's still playing a strong XI. He's taking the Champions League so seriously and he's relentless at the moment."

Morrison, who netted 15 goals in 87 Premier League matches, continued:

"You're thinking the other night [in the 2-1] against LOSC Lille, would he perhaps rest people like [Mohamed] Salah? No. And then Salah scores a fantastic goal. Liverpool have been outstanding and I think they're the best team in the world right now."

Liverpool are currently atop the Premier League standings with 50 points from 21 outings with a goal difference of +30. They are also atop the UEFA Champions League table with 21 points from seven matches so far.

Slot's side, who are still in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, will next face Ipswich Town in a Premier League encounter at Anfield on Saturday (January 25).

Arne Slot opines on 21-year-old Liverpool ace

At a pre-game press conference, Arne Slot was asked what Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott should do to start more matches this season. He replied (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"[He should] just keep bringing in performances like he is [doing]. It's not only about the players, it's about the competition and he is in competition with five players and some youngsters as well. [Wataru Endo], Ryan [Gravenberch], Curtis [Jones], [Alexis Mac Allister], the midfielders we have at the moment, so he has to bring up performances and then his playing time will increase."

Last campaign, Elliott bagged four goals and provided 11 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit under Klopp.

Meanwhile, the left-footed attacking midfielder has produced two goals and an assist in just 12 overall matches for the Reds so far this campaign.

