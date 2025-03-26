"I think he is better" – Ex-Feyenoord boss Rob Jacobs tells Liverpool boss Arne Slot boss to sign 24-year-old who is better than Cody Gakpo

Former Feyenoord manager Rob Jacobs has told Liverpool head coach Arne Slot to launch a move for Igor Paixao, who has been claimed to be better than Cody Gakpo.

Paixao, 24, has emerged as one of the best wingers in the Eredivisie over the last few seasons. He has helped Feyenoord win one Eredivisie title, a KNVB Cup, and a Johan Cruyff Shield so far.

During a recent chat with Dutch publication 1908.nl, Jacobs was queried to offer thoughts on Paixao potentially reuniting with Slot at Liverpool. He replied (h/t Mirror):

"I really think he will make them stronger. Arne Slot must also enjoy his development. Gakpo is, of course, also a fantastic player and is doing well at Liverpool, but I think he is better. It wouldn't surprise me if they were to report to Feyenoord."

Jacobs, who also used to play for Feyenoord in the past, concluded:

"£33 million or £42 million? They don't make a fuss about that in England. He is getting better every day. [He is] incredibly goal-oriented, he is the most dangerous man at Feyenoord. [I have got] really nothing but praise, he scores magnificent goals."

Paixao, who left Coritiba to join his current team in 2022, has been in fine form this season. The right-footed Brazilian has bagged 11 goals and laid out 15 assists in 38 appearances across competitions for Feyenoord this campaign.

Gakpo, on the other hand, has arguably proved to be Liverpool's second best attacker behind Mohamed Salah this term. The 25-year-old winger has registered 16 goals and five assists in 40 overall outings for the Reds so far this season.

Michael Owen names striker Liverpool would be keen to sign

Speaking to talkSPORT, ex-Reds striker Michael Owen insisted his former side would try to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer. He said (h/t Metro):

"If Isak [is made] available, I think Liverpool would do everything in their power to get somebody like that. But so would Arsenal. Arsenal are absolutely desperate for a player like that. Who wouldn't be desperate for a player like that?"

Isak, 25, has recently popped up as the talk of the town with a number of Premier League clubs reportedly interested in him. His current deal is set to expire in June 2028 and he is allegedly valued at over £100 million.

So far this season, the 52-cap Sweden international has found the back of the net 23 times in 33 overall appearances for Newcastle. He has also provided five assists for his club.

