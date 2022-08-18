“I think there is a big mental element and struggle for him” – Mikael Silvestre makes honest admission on struggling Manchester United star with ‘great character’

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre recently opened up on Marcus Rashford's struggles on the pitch. The English forward has been unable to find the form that once saw him tipped to be the next big thing for the Red Devils.

United have had a disastrous start to their campaign in the English Premier League as they have lost both of their opening matches. The Old Trafford outfit currently sit at the bottom of the league table.

Rashford started both games for United. However, the 24-year-old has been unable to make a positive impact on his side. To add to that, the forward picked up a yellow card in United's 4-0 loss against Brentford this past weekend.

Silvestre assessed the situation of his former club and opined on Rashford's form as well. The Frenchman noted that Rashford is struggling mentally and termed it as disappointing. He believes that the Englishman is a great rolemodel outside the pitch.

While talking to Bettingexpert, here is what the former Manchester United player stated:

"Marcus (Rashford) has been struggling with his form. I think there is a big mental element and struggle for him. Which is disappointing because he is a great character, a good lad. In my opinion, he has done so much outside of the pitch and you want him to be successful.

“He is not a young kid anymore. Hopefully, he can turn things around and come back to his best.“

Rashford burst onto the scene with stunning performances during his debut season in the 2015-16 campaign. He has been an integral part of the United team ever since. However, the star has failed to create the sort of impact that was expected of him.

Manchester United looking to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United are in talks with Crystal Palace as the Red Devils look to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka to his former club.

Bissaka arrived at the club in 2019 for a hefty fee of £50 million. He managed to seal his spot as a starter and made 126 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, the defender has suffered a severe dip in form in recent times. Erik ten Hag is seemingly content to play Diogo Dalot in the right-back spot for United.

Manchester United might look to cash in on the player and sell him back to Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. United are also enquiring about the possibility of signing Sergino Dest from Barcelona to add depth to the squad.

