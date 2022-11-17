"I think he could be a big surprise" - Mikael Silvestre names the Arsenal player who he thinks will stand out in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Arsenal centre-back Mikael Silvestre has backed France international William Saliba to stand out in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The French national team were expected to field the pairing of Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe at the heart of their team's defense. The Manchester United centre-back has been included in the 26-man squad despite his thigh injury.

However, Kimpembe has been replaced by Axel Disasi following a number of fitness issues this season. This has automatically increased the Arsenal defender's chances of getting playing time under manager Didier Deschamps.

Silvestre, who played for the Gunners between 2008 and 2010, was asked to name the Arsenal player he thinks will stand out at the World Cup. He replied (h/t bettingexpert):

"Maybe Saliba because now Kimpembe is out. I think he’s got a real chance to start with Varane. That would be the continuity to his season. I think he could be a big surprise and continue at the level he’s been showing in the Premier League."

France also have more options at the back in the form of Lucas Hernandez, Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, and Dayot Upamecano. Right-back Benjamin Pavard can and has played as a centre-back for Bayern Munich in the current campaign.

Hence, Saliba's starting spot isn't guaranteed even though there are comparatively fewer hurdles in his path at the moment. He doesn't have a lot of experience at the international level and has won just seven caps for Les Bleus.

He has, however, been a revelation for Arsenal this campaign under manager Mikel Arteta. He has played in 17 games across competitions for the north London giants and is a big reason why his team are at the top of the Premier League table.

Silvestre wants Arsenal star in France's 2022 FIFA World Cup starting XI

Silvestre, who traveled to the 2006 FIFA World Cup with France, was asked to name his ideal starting XI for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in the same interview, the former Manchester United defender responded:

"Lloris, Pavard at right back, Saliba and Varane in the middle, with Hernandez left-back. Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann as a number 10. And then Dembele, Benzema, Mbappe up front."

The injured Varane is yet to be given the green light by Deschamps, so the reigning World Cup champions could have to do without him in their World Cup opener. They face Australia on 22 November before their group games against Denmark on 26 November and Tunisia four days later.

