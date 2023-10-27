"I think he can improve, he can play better" - Barcelona loanee's current manager claims player is not playing at his full potential yet

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi has made an emphatic claim about on-loan Barcelona star Ansu Fati. Speaking after their 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League on October 26, De Zerbi said that the youngster had more to offer.

He said (via press conference):

“He played very well but I think he can improve, he can play better. I think his focus is to enjoy, to find the same enthusiasm that he had in the first part of his career. Physically as well, I think he can improve. but he’s a special player."

He added:

“I think they [Fati and Joao Pedro] are playing at 60% of their potential. I think they can push again and we are helping them because if they reach their best we will win more games.”

Fati started alongside Joao Pedro in attack and both of them got on the scoresheet as the Seagulls beat Ajax. He has now bagged three goals in nine appearances for them but is yet to nail down a regular starting role.

The 20-year-old left Barcelona on loan in the summer in search of regular game time. He joined Brighton in September on a one-year deal with no option to buy.

Xavi provides updates on key Barcelona stars ahead of El Clasico

The Blaugrana will be hopeful of getting their stars back.

Barcelona manager Xavi issued an update on the side's injured players as they prepare to face Real Madrid on Saturday, October 28. Speaking ahead of the game, the Spaniard refused to confirm if the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha would feature.

He said (via press conference):

"I was also surprised to see them in training, players that we ruled out still want to be there. They are feeling better and we will see how they are tomorrow before naming the squad."

He added:

"Those who are better will play, what we cannot do is make the mistake of putting in a player who is not 100%. We will see how they are tomorrow."

This comes after an update from El Partidazo de COPE that Lewandowski, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Jules Kounde all returned to training.

Pedri and de Jong have not featured in weeks, while the remaining three have been out for the past few games. Barcelona will be keen on getting a positive result against their rivals, who lead La Liga by one point over the Catalan giants.