"I think he can" - Pundit names Premier League manager who should replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Former Manchester United footballer Paul Parker has backed Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi to replace Erik ten Hag. He doesn't think the Dutchman will be sacked in the near future, but feels the Brighton manager will be a good pick.

Speaking to BeMyBet, Parker stated that he still backs Ten Hag to be successful at Old Trafford. However, he can see De Zerbi managing Manchester United some time in the future. He said:

“I can’t come out and say that I just want to sack Erik ten Hag but I can certainly see him as a future Man United coach. He is a rarity and there is something different about him. Of course, it worries me a bit that Brighton seems to be a very systematic team. We saw that Graham Potter didn’t have the best time of his life at Chelsea."

Parker added:

"So, could De Zerbi manage Man United? I think he can. He is completely different from Graham Potter. I like Potter but De Zerbi has this fire in his belly. He does say what he feels and he manages his players differently from Potter who does not show the same emotions on the touchline as De Zerbi does.”

Erik ten Hag is under pressure at Manchester United right now after their poor start to the season. The Red Devils have lost three of their five Premier League matches and sit 13th in the table.

Paul Parker wants Erik ten Hag to never pick Manchester United star

Paul Parker has urged Erik ten Hag to never pick Anthony Martial at Manchester United. He claims that the Frenchman should not even be on the bench and has backed the Dutchman to find a player in the youth setup who is better.

He told SpilXperten earlier in September:

"If he doesn't start against Brighton, then all fans will want Erik ten Hag fired, and it would almost be justified. Martial shouldn't even be on the bench. There must be a youth player who is better who can sit on the bench, and Hojlund can be the first striker. All Manchester United fans are fed up with seeing a player with a lousy attitude, who always sulks and complains, and it's a blessing that Man Utd finally has an attacker who plays with enthusiasm."

New signing Rasmus Hojlund scored his first goal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. However, the Red Devils ended up losing 4-3 to the Bundesliga side in the UEFA Champions League group-stage game.