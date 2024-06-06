"I think you can take one gamble"  Gareth Southgate explains keeping injured Manchester United star in England's Euro 2024 squad 

England boss Gareth Southgate has defended his decision to keep Manchester United star Luke Shaw in his squad for Euro 2024. The left-back has been sidelined with a muscle problem for several months but could be fit during the group stages.

Southgate cut his provisional 33-man squad down to 26 players on Thursday (June 26). Shaw remained in the squad despite his long injury lay off and will head off for the Euros in Germany.

The Three Lions boss gave a positive update on Shaw during his press conference, confirming England's squad. He suggested the Manchester United defender could be fit for the second group game against Denmark (via Sky Sports):

"He's progressed really well in the last couple of weeks. At the moment we think he could have some involvement in the second group game. He's had a good volume of work, operating at good speeds."

Southgate added:

"I think you can take one gamble and it’s one gamble we can take. Positionally it’s a situation we wanted to explore."

Shaw, 28, has earned 31 caps for the Three Lions, posting three goals and nine assists. He scored in his nation's 1-1 draw with Italy in the Euro 2020 final before they suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 penalty shootout defeat.

The Red Devils star has endured a tough season, as he's been on the sidelines for the majority of it. He only made 15 appearances across competitions for United but Southgate has taken a gamble.

Southgate on Manchester United's Harry Maguire failure to make England's Euro 2024 squad

Harry Maguire will miss Euro 2024.

Harry Maguire was one of the seven players cut by Southgate from England's provisional squad. The veteran defender was expected to be a starter in Germany but he's been unable to recover from a calf injury.

Southgate touched on Maguire's situation and made clear his admiration of the Manchester United centre-back (via Ben Jacobs):

"You know how I feel about Harry and what he's done for England and for me as a manager. It's a different case with Harry. The decision is totally about his physical condition. There's no other reason. He's one of our strongest centre-backs."

Maguire, 31, has earned 63 caps for England and was one of their standout performers at Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was a regular alongside John Stones at the heart of the Three Lions' defense during their qualifying campaign.