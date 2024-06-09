"I think he could have certainly offered something" - Manchester United star reacts to Marcus Rashford's snub from England's Euro squad

Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones has reacted to England head coach Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Marcus Rashford out of the EURO squad. It was not entirely shocking when the Three Lions boss decided to snub the United winger due to his sub-par form during the season.

Rashford, who debuted for England in 2016 under Roy Hodgson, has racked up 60 caps for his country. However, last season saw him score just eight goals and provide five assists in 43 games across all competitions. The forward was not selected for the upcoming EUROs, with Southgate opting for players like Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Newcastle United's Andy Gordon.

Phil Jones, who made 27 caps with England before he retired, spoke about the Manchester United winger's snub, telling Ladbrokes 1-2-Free (via Metro):

"Rashford is the one I would identify as the biggest decision. It’s a tough call, and I’m not saying it’s the right or wrong call. I always think Marcus – even if he’s not had the season he’d have liked – has the ability to do something special."

Jones continued, expressing the quality that the Manchester United winger might have provided for England:

"I know him as a person, and as a player, and I think he could have certainly offered something, especially in games where we’re struggling to break teams down.

"You know, he’s got that little bit of brilliance – that little bit of magic where he can just take it out of his feet, whip one in the top bin and win you the game. But, again, there are so many talented players to choose from – so there’s always going to be someone who misses out, and unfortunately it’s him this year."

Marcus Rashford will be hoping he can return to the England national team, as they begin their journey in the Nations League during the international break next season.

Phil Jones has words of praise for Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford

It has not been the easiest season for Marcus Rashford, but his former Manchester United teammate Phil Jones has pushed for the winger to return to form. Notably, before this season when he managed just eight goals, the 26-year-old enjoyed impressive form, scoring 30 goals in the prior campaign.

Still speaking to Ladbrokes 1-2-Free, Phil Jones said about him (via Metro):

"Marcus is incredibly talented. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with. He’s got a strong mentality, he’s level-headed and he has a good support network around him. I’m sure he’ll come back firing next season… I’m sure he’ll have a good pre-season.

"He’s the type of guy who’ll go away this summer and work on himself, making sure he’s in the best possible condition to start next season. He’ll know there is pressure on him next season, but I have no doubt that he’ll have a much better season than perhaps the one he’s just had."

Marcus Rashford will certainly be looking forward to an improved season with Manchester United, although there have been rumors linking him to an exit.