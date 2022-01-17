“I think common sense will prevail and he stays where he is” – Paul Parker claims 24-year-old will not make Manchester United switch

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker feels Ruben Neves will not make the switch to Old Trafford if the club make an approach for him.

Neves starred for Wolves when they beat United at Old Trafford in their first Premier League game of 2022 a fortnight ago. The Portuguese has progressed well at Wolves since joining them as a youngster in the Championship in 2017.

United’s midfield has looked substandard for large parts of the season and the club are said to be looking for reinforcements in the transfer window. Neves is one of the options United are considering but Parker feels leaving the current setup at Wolves would not suit the Portuguese ace.

Paul Parker told Indiabetting:

"After Ruben Neves destroyed Manchester United with his compatriot and teammate Moutinho, I wouldn’t want to leave Wolves and play with the players in this Manchester United midfield. The likes of Fred and [Scott] McTominay, everyone talks about them working hard. They do because they have to, because they’re always chasing all the time."

Parker added:

Does he [Ruben Neves] want to do that? That’s not his game, his game is with the ball in his feet and seeing movement early. So I would say yes to Ruben Neves coming to Manchester United, but for someone of his ability and his sanity, I think common sense will prevail at the moment and he stays where he is."

Manchester United need someone of Neves’ ilk at the club

United’s midfield has looked labored more often than not this season. While the players' work rate has improved under Ralf Rangnick, the overall quality is still not where it should be.

The likes of Scott McTominay and Fred do not have the ability to start attacks from their own half with their passing while Nemanja Matic no longer has the legs. Paul Pogba can often provide some spark. However, the Frenchman has struggled with injuries and is a liability without a good holding midfielder alongside him.

Neves’ arrival would add more creativity to United's tepid midfield. It remains to be seen if the Portuguese will jump ship this season if Wolves receive a bid for him.

