"I think in this country, he should be our Messi" - USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino makes big claim about 26-year-old star

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino has predicted that star forward Christian Pulisic could become the American equivalent of Lionel Messi. Pochettino believes the 26-year-old can lead the United States to great achievements, just as the Argentine icon has done for Argentina.

Pochettino's remarks come in light of Pulisic's decision to sit out the Gold Cup, which has sparked controversy. However, the USMNT head coach revealed that the AC Milan star chose to take the summer off to stay fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer.

In a recent conversation with USMNT legends Landon Donovan and Tim Howard on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast, Pochettino elaborated on Pulisic's absence from the national team. He said (via Pro Soccer Wire):

Trending

"Christian is a very nice guy and very committed to the national team, and of course he's desperate to play the World Cup and arrive in the best condition. I think [skipping the Gold Cup] was the best decision to help him, because every player is in different circumstances. But sometimes you have to put the interests of the long term ahead of the present."

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager added that it was a collective decision to give the former Chelsea star a break.

"We can't force the player to come, but I need to be fair and say it was a collective decision to try and find the best for the national team and the best for the player," he added.

Pochettino then compared Pulisic's popularity in the United States to that of Messi in Argentina, citing that the USMNT captain has what it takes to lead the team to glory.

"Christian in the last year has shown great quality. He's performing in Europe, and also is performing here in the national team. He's a very talented player that can help us win.

"People compare Messi with Christian Pulisic. I don't want to be disrespectful with Messi or Pulisic but I think in this country, Pulisic should be our Messi. Because he's iconic player and if you ask a kid on the street to name one soccer player in this country, it's Pulisic," Pochettino concluded.

Christian Pulisic is expected to lead his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States will co-host. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will look to guide La Albiceleste to defend their world title, which they won at the last edition in Qatar.

Lionel Messi's heroics at the 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi was Argentina's standout player during their 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar. The 37-year-old delivered multiple Player of the Match performances to guide La Albiceleste to their third world title.

Argentina started the tournament poorly, suffering a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, with the Inter Miami star scoring his team's only goal. However, what followed that loss was a series of remarkable performances, with Messi leading the team as captain.

The Argentine skipper scored in all but one match at the Mundial, tallying seven goals and three assists in seven games, including a brace in the final against France. For his extraordinary displays, he was named Player of the Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More