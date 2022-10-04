"I think those days have gone" - Jamie Carragher reveals key reason why Liverpool won’t win the Premier League this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently claimed that the Reds won't win the Premier League title this season due to their poor start to the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently in ninth spot in the Premier League table. They have only managed to pick up 10 points from their first seven games.

Two wins, four draws and one loss are symbolic of the lackluster start to the Kops' season. Carragher believes it's already too late for last season's runners-up to make a comeback and establish themselves as a title contender.

Here's what Carragher said on Sky Sports (via metro.co.uk):

"The top teams who go on to notoriously win titles very rarely do what maybe Manchester United teams did in the past and almost wait for the second half of the season. I think those days have gone. I think if you go back to [Jose] Mourinho at Chelsea where it was like, “Right, we’re out the blocks.”

The retired defender further added that once the top teams are ahead on points, it's very difficult to keep up with them:

"[Manchester] City are the same and that’s why it’s a big worry for Liverpool where they find themselves right now. Because once you let top teams get away from you, it’s very difficult to claw them back."

Arsenal are the current league leaders, having collected 21 points from their first eight games of the season. Manchester City are in second spot with 20 points from eight games so far this campaign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opines on improving form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are back in action on 5 October as Jurgen Klopp's men take on Rangers in the UEFA Champions League. The Reds lost their opening game of the competition against Napoli by a margin of 4-1. After the away defeat, they returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home win against Ajax.

Ahead of the important clash against Rangers, Jurgen Klopp opened up on how his team can improve their form (via liverpool.com):

"We just have to keep going. Yes, we have to improve. We have to play better, consistently better; defend better, attack better, pretty much everything. It’s like it is. I don’t want to talk too much about it but it’s really like this.

He added:

"It’s only two years ago we had a very similar situation for different reasons where we lost our full defense, our center-halves, all of them pretty much, and had to find solutions."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far