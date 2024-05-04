"I don't think it's debatable" – Former USMNT star makes bold claims about Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and MLS

Ex-United States international Herculez Gomez has lavished praise on Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, stating that the Argentine has more than lived up to the hype.

Since leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of his contract and joining the Herons, the Argentine has proved to be a revelation. The 36-year-old attacker has helped his team lift their maiden Leagues Cup so far, producing 22 goals in just 24 overall appearances.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Gomez asserted that Messi is the best player ever to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS). The ex-LA Galaxy forward said (h/t MSN):

"He's the best player I've ever seen play Major League Soccer. I don't think it's a secret, I don't think it's debatable. You look at this guy's numbers: he's got 11 goals, nine assists in his last 10 games in all competitions. Nine league goals in the last six games."

Gomez, who represented his national team 24 times, continued:

"He's played 24 games [in all competitions] since he signed with Inter Miami. He's got 22 goals and 11 assists. I'm talking primary assists, not the hockey assists that MLS adds to pad the statistics. This guy has been as good as advertised. He's been that player."

Suggesting that Messi is in a league of his own, Gomez concluded:

"This is his playground and he's making every single player, every single opponent look amateur. He's been that good and when he's not been good, there's been a reason for it... injury-related. But when he's healthy and fit, when he's on the pitch, he's unstoppable."

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino suggests new role for Lionel Messi before next clash

Ahead of his side's MLS home clash against New York Red Bulls, Inter Miami boss Tata Martino revealed that he has plans for Lionel Messi in a number nine role. He said (h/t GOAL):

"We've talked about [it] and I think recuperating Leo in those points of the pitch is a great point for us. He doesn't exhaust himself coming and going, not that he can't do it. He can move anywhere he wants on the pitch, but we shouldn't deprive ourselves from the moment of his participation in the final moments of the play."

Messi, who has started mostly on the right flank for his current club, could prove to be equally effective in a central role. He has prior experience of operating in a false nine role during his Barcelona stint.

So far, the eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner has averaged a goal or an assist at a stellar interval of just 58.5 minutes of action for his team.