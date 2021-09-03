"I think the decision is not 100% rational"- Arsene Wenger on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United was an emotional decision rather than a logical one.

The Portuguese star completed a sensational return to the club where he won three consecutive Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup, and two League Cups during his six years with the club between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move away from Juventus after publicly stating his desire to leave the Italian giants this summer. Manchester City were in pole position to sign the 36-year-old. However, a surprising turn of events saw Manchester United secure the signature of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the eleventh hour.

Many fans and pundits have questioned the impact Cristiano Ronaldo will have at Manchester United due to the change in his playing style and his age. Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger questioned the thought process behind Manchester United's decision to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

"It's a love story that you want to see. [He was re-signed] for more than just sporting reasons, it's also emotional. I think the decision is not 100% rational. Finding a balance in the team is a big challenge. But the players with a lot of experience still score a lot," said Wenger.

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again the hero for Portugal in their 2022 World Cup Qualifier game against Ireland. The Manchester United forward scored a late brace for Portugal as he led his country to a 2-1 victory. Ronaldo's brace against Ireland took him to 111 goals for Portugal in 180 appearances, making him the all-time leading scorer in international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to lead Manchester United to the Premier League title

Cristiano Ronaldo has proven himself to be a serial winner over the years no matter which country he plays in. The Portuguese star is not the flying-winger he once used to be during his first spell with Manchester United. However, he is still one of the most lethal goal-scorers in world football.

Manchester United are yet to hit their stride this season, but the additions of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo are likely to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side close the gap on Manchester City this season.

