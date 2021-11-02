"I think he deserves it" - Bruno Fernandes chooses between Ronaldo, De Gea and Rashford for Manchester United player of the month award

Bruno Fernandes has decided to go for David De Gea as Manchester United's player of the month for October ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

The Portuguese midfielder stated that all of the aforementioned players have played a vital role for Manchester United during October.

Fernandes did acknowledge the important goals scored by Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo but believes David De Gea deserves the player of the month award ahead of the forwards.

Speaking on Manchester United's official website, the 27-year-old said:

"It’s difficult because Cristiano (Ronaldo) has been scoring goals, important goals, Rashy (Rashford), the same. David (De Gea) has conceded goals so it’s difficult but if it wasn’t for David, we would have conceded many more.

"For what he has done in the last month and has been doing since the start of the season I think he deserves it. But obviously we know the power of people who score goals, so, if I would vote, I would vote for David this time. As I said, it’s a difficult one because Cristiano has scored important goals and Rashy. It’s hard for the fans [to vote], but my vote is for David."

Despite Bruno Fernandes' appreciation towards David De Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently leading the voting for player of the month award.

According to the official votes, Ronaldo currently has 57% of the votes with David De Gea having 29% and Marcus Rashford having the remaining 14% of all votes.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo scored just two goals in the month of October for Manchester United. However, both goals were vitally important.

The first one was a winner against Atalanta in the Champions League while the second was against Tottenham Hotspur in their 3-0 win.

utdreport @utdreport Bruno Fernandes on #mufc ’s Player of the Month: “It’s difficult because Cristiano has been scoring goals, important goals, Rashy [Rashford] the same. David [De Gea] has conceded goals so it’s difficult but, if it wasn’t for David, we would have conceded many more.” #mulive [mu] Bruno Fernandes on #mufc’s Player of the Month: “It’s difficult because Cristiano has been scoring goals, important goals, Rashy [Rashford] the same. David [De Gea] has conceded goals so it’s difficult but, if it wasn’t for David, we would have conceded many more.” #mulive [mu]

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a solid start to his second stint at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a a solid start to his second stint as a Manchester United player. The 36-year-old forward has scored seven goals in 10 appearances for the Red Devils, with four of those coming in the Premier League.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's form in the Champions League has been even better. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored in all three games of the competition, with two of them being late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta.

Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's highest goalscorer this season with seven goals. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood are joint-second having scored four goals.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

William Hill @WilliamHill Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 7 goals in 6 different games since rejoining Man Utd:



⚽️ Go-ahead vs Newcastle

⚽️ Go-ahead vs Newcastle

⚽️ Go-ahead vs Young Boys

⚽️ Equaliser vs West Ham

⚽ Winner vs Atalanta

⚽️ Winner vs Villarreal

⚽️ Go-ahead vs Tottenham



GAME. CHANGER. 😤 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 7 goals in 6 different games since rejoining Man Utd: ⚽️ Go-ahead vs Newcastle ⚽️ Go-ahead vs Newcastle ⚽️ Go-ahead vs Young Boys ⚽️ Equaliser vs West Ham ⚽ Winner vs Atalanta⚽️ Winner vs Villarreal ⚽️ Go-ahead vs TottenhamGAME. CHANGER. 😤 https://t.co/I6pVBSzFCJ

Edited by Arjun Panchadar