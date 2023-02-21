"I think he's desperate to play" - Mark Lawrenson backs Liverpool star to start against Real Madrid in UCL encounter at Anfield

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson backed Darwin Nunez to start against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (February 21).

Jurgen Klopp's side will be up against reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool host Carlo Ancelotti's side in the first leg at Anfield and will be eyeing revenge for their Champions League final loss last season.

Lawrenson won one European Cup during his time at the Merseyside club. He has backed Nunez to start against Real Madrid despite suffering a knock in his last game. He has claimed that the Uruguayan striker will be desperate to play and make a difference against Los Blancos.

Lawrenson has also hailed the former Benfica man for his blistering pace and tipped him to test the Real Madrid defense. He told Off The Ball, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I think Nunez will play. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t. I think he just fell on his shoulder and after a bit of treatment and everything he’s probably sore, but I think he’s desperate to play. He’s lightning quick and it would be good if he does start to test Real Madrid at the back.”

Nunez has had a mixed start to his life at Liverpool following his move from Benfica for a club-record fee of €75 million plus €25 million add-ons last summer. He has contributed 11 goals and four assists in 28 games across competitions for the Reds.

While the Uruguayan has been criticized by many for his finishing, he has caught the eye with his pace and willingness to make things happen.

Nunez scored a fantastic goal against Newcastle United on Saturday (February 18) to open the scoring for Liverpool, helping the Reds clinch a crucial 2-0 win.

Liverpool star claims some players want 'payback' against Real Madrid after 2022 UCL loss

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has admitted that some players are looking for revenge over Los Blancos when they lock horns in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds lost last year's Champions League final against Real Madrid 1-0 in Paris, with Vinicius Junior scoring the winner. The Premier League giants also lost against the 14-time UCL winners in the 2018 final in Kyiv 3-1.

In an interview with talkSPORT host Jim White, Liverpool defender Joel Matip said:

“This week gave us the confidence to keep on going and get back to the way we played before, so hopefully it will be like this (against Real Madrid). Hopefully we can show in both competitions our quality."

He added:

"Of course the Champions League is always something special, but we want to show both here in the Premier League and the Champions League our best sides, and we will be ready.”

He stressed the need for the players to be motivated to proceed to the next round, as he said:

“I think to win a game against them is motivation enough, but the past, if it helps you as a player, you can use it. For me, I just want to get to the next round, I don’t care who our opponent is, I just want to get through and I will do everything for this."

He added:

"Maybe for some of our players, it will help to get a little bit of payback. But, for me, I just want to go to the next round. It could be any team, and I would still go there with all I had."

Liverpool have won their last two games across competitions following a rough patch, while Real Madrid are riding a four-game winning streak.

