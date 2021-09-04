"I think it's very difficult" - Sergio Busquets expresses frustration with congested schedule

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has revealed his annoyance towards the heavily-congested fixtures list in football these days. The Spaniard commented on the situation after he was asked for his opinion on FIFA's new project of playing a World Cup every two years.

He was quoted as saying:

"We have little say. Less and less attention is paid to the player. There will come a time when the player will explode. I think it's very difficult. You have to sit down and evaluate it. You have to see it from many points of view, not just wanting more."

72% - Sergio #Busquets 🇪🇸 has won 88 of his 123 international games for Spain (72%), the best winning ratio between the Spanish players called to play the next European Championships Finals with at least five games played. Essential pic.twitter.com/2tfbuFCQUQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 7, 2021

Spain suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sweden during their World Cup qualifier clash on Thursday and Sergio Busquets has urged his side to do better in subsequent fixtures.

"[Spain] could have been better in transition for various reasons. We're trying to improve it for the next game. Every game is different. We are a team that has a lot of control of the ball and we don't need to make many fouls," said the Barcelona maestro.

"We could have done better, and we were able to do some more fouls [against Sweden]. Football has evolved. Any team can win, even without playing a good game. We try to be optimistic and see the glass half full. We can't fail anymore. We want to win the remaining [games] and that is all we are thinking of," Busquets added.

Sergio Busquets is currently Barcelona's captain following the departure of Lionel Messi this summer.

Sergio Busquets still going strong for club and country

Sergio Busquets was one of the Barcelona players who were scrutinized for the club's failings last year. However, the Spaniard has produced the perfect response to his critics with a number of spectacular displays for club and country this year.

The 33-year-old was a standout performer for Spain at the European Championship this summer, bossing the midfield as La Roja progressed to the semifinals of the tournament. Busquets also reclaimed his place in Barca's starting line-up, featuring in all of the Blaugrana's three La Liga matches so far this season.

