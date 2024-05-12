"I think he's done" - Pundit urges Manchester United superstar to leave for both himself and the club

Football pundit Simon Jordan claimed that Marcus Rashford's time at Manchester United was over. He urged the Englishman to leave Old Trafford this summer to resurrect his career.

Speaking on the Three Up Front podcast, Jordan stated that Rashford would do himself a favor by leaving Manchester United. The talkSPORT pundit said:

"I think he's done. The problem with Marcus Rashford now is that well has been polluted, I think he has to move on as much for himself as potentially for ManUtd."

Marcus Rashford has scored just eight goals in 40 appearances for the club across competitions this season. He has often been singled out by a section of fans for the club's recent struggles.

Marcus Rashford blasted by former Manchester United star

Paul Parker came down hard on Marcus Rashford earlier this year, claiming that the forward had not delivered on the pitch. He further added that a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who have been linked with the Englishman, would not be ideal for him.

Talking to MyBettingSites, Parker said of Rashford's future at Old Trafford:

"I don't think Rashford going to PSG would be a good move and PSG have come away from spending silly money and bringing in outside superstars. We saw that when Neymar and [Lionel] Messi left the club and they haven't returned to that path since. They want to buy younger players, homegrown and be the national team or or the second national team being in Paris. I don't think Rashford wants to leave United because he's worried about what's outside of Manchester. All we've seen from Rashford is words. He needs to show why he wants to stay at United."

He added:

"He doesn't seem to know what his strengths are. He tries to dribble past four players and it's not his strength. Dribbling is not his strength. His strength is that he's a strong runner, a good athlete and (should) use that to his advantage. That will create space for him to get one vs ones where he can use his pace and a bit of ability."

Manager Erik ten Hag has stressed that Manchester United will not sell Marcus Rashford this summer despite rumors of every player being available for transfer making the rounds.