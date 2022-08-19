"I think that's the easiest question" - Didi Hamann says 'sensational' Liverpool target could be next player to be sold for €100 million

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed that Jude Bellingham will command a transfer fee of €100 million when he's sold in the future. Borussia Dortmund have a history of buying exceptional young talent and then selling them for lofty price tags.

In the past, they have sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona and Jadon Sancho to Manchester United in deals that have cost over €100 million including add-ons. The former Germany international was asked which Dortmund player from their current roster will join the €100 million club.

Without hesitation, the retired professional named Bellingham. Hamann told German outlet Wette that he has been mightily impressed with the England international, who will deservedly be sold for big money. He said:

"I think that's the easiest question. That will be Bellingham. What he's shown in the time he's been here is sensational. He came here when he was 17 or 18, showed the lead, really pulled the team along, won important defensive duels and also set accents. Amazing player!”

The 19-year-old has been on Liverpool's radar for quite a while now and they have been monitoring him this summer as well. However, the German giants have decided to keep Bellingham on their books for at least another year following the departure of star man Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Last month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed (via The Anfield Talk) that Dortmund had refused to consider a potential transfer. They told Liverpool that the midfielder was 'untouchable'.

Since joining the Yellow Blacks in 2020, the England international has made 93 appearances across all competitions. He has contributed 11 goals and 18 assists.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool want wonderkid Jude Bellingham and are prepared to lose Naby Keita for nothing to secure him. The reds are reportedly planning to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder as a direct replacement for Naby Keita. NEW: Liverpool want wonderkid Jude Bellingham and are prepared to lose Naby Keita for nothing to secure him. The reds are reportedly planning to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder as a direct replacement for Naby Keita. #lfc [fourfourtwo] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool want wonderkid Jude Bellingham and are prepared to lose Naby Keita for nothing to secure him. The reds are reportedly planning to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder as a direct replacement for Naby Keita. #lfc [fourfourtwo] https://t.co/CPxrrc7UAS

The Reds broke their club record by signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica on a total package of around €100/£85 million (including add-ons) this summer. They will be forced to fork out a similar amount next year if they wish to sign Bellingham because there is no shortage of his suitors in Europe.

Liverpool legend predicts there will be an auction for Borussia Dortmund star next year and hopes he comes to Anfield

Former Reds centre-back and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes the English midfielder has the ability to become one of the best players in the Premier League. He is positive that Bellingham can walk into any top English club's starting XI and make them better.

While speaking to Football Daily's Twitter Space, the Reds legend said:

"His ability is really good and it's almost the potential of what he could become, could he become like Kevin De Bruyne is now basically - which is for me - the best player in the Premier League, you look at him in that midfield position and you just think wow."

"Maybe Man City are thinking he could replace De Bruyne or Liverpool could bring him in and he can add something or revolutionise Man United's midfield. I think he's the one that stands out for everybody, I think there will be an auction next summer and I hope Liverpool win it, fingers crossed."

NXGN @nxgn_football Aug 6, 2019: Sixteen-year-old Jude Bellingham makes his first professional start in the Carabao Cup first round.



Aug 9, 2022: Sixteen-year-old Jobe Bellingham makes his first professional start in the Carabao Cup first round.



History about to repeat itself? Aug 6, 2019: Sixteen-year-old Jude Bellingham makes his first professional start in the Carabao Cup first round.Aug 9, 2022: Sixteen-year-old Jobe Bellingham makes his first professional start in the Carabao Cup first round.History about to repeat itself? https://t.co/sHu9kEZ7Hk

Liverpool next face Manchester United in the league on Monday, August 21.

