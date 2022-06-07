"I think Edu will use his connections" - O'Rourke says Arsenal director has advantage in race to sign £45 million-rated Premier League forward 

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes Edu could make use of his Brazilian connections to ensure Arsenal sign Richarlison ahead of other suitors.

Despite helping Everton to safety this past season, Richarlison could leave Goodison Park this summer.

There won’t be a shortage of suitors for the Brazilian, who was perhaps the standout player in a dreary-looking Everton side.

Arsenal are in the hunt for a new forward, and Richarlison could be the ideal fit. Arsenal’s technical director Edu could use some of his connections to sign his compatriot as per O’Rourke.

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think having these Brazilian connections can only help in their pursuit of transfer targets. Edu, I’m sure will be trying to use his connections to maybe try and convince Richarlison to make that move to Arsenal ahead of other clubs because there will be quite a bit of interest in him this summer.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

“Any advantage that you can use to try and win the race for a transfer signature, I think Edu will use his connections.”

Richarlison could fit in well at Arsenal

The north London outfit missed out on the top four for another season, and the absence of a consistent goal-scorer was perhaps one of the reasons.

The Gunners let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club in January and decided not to sign a replacement.

Alexandre Lacazette is expected to leave this summer as well. While Eddie Nketiah has reportedly been offered a new deal, it remains to be seen if he can score more than 15 goals over a league campaign. The 23-year-old finished the season strongly with five goals in the final seven games.

THE TOFFEE MEN @THE_TOFFEE_MEN



(Via Pete oburke )

#efc/#Arsenal Arsenal technical director Edu “will be trying to use his Brazilian connections” to lure Everton’s Richarlison to the Emirates(Via Pete oburke Arsenal technical director Edu “will be trying to use his Brazilian connections” to lure Everton’s Richarlison to the Emirates(Via Pete oburke🌔)#efc/#Arsenal https://t.co/KvN2KROCTz

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Richarlison, however, can find the back of the net more regularly. The Brazilian scored ten goals for a dysfunctional Everton side last season, and has failed to cross the ten-goal mark just once during his four-year stay at Goodison Park.

He is good with his back to goal, holds the ball well, and can play off the shoulders of defenders. His versatility means he can also be used in a wide role.

The Gunners will need to ensure they sign a quality striker this season and avoid the mistakes they have committed over the last two transfer windows.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far