“I think ego takes over” – Danny Murphy accuses Liverpool star Salah of not thinking about what’s best for team during AFCON final penalty shootout

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Mohamed Salah should have stepped up to take a penalty sooner for Egypt in the AFCON final. Salah did get the chance to take his penalty against Cameroon on Sunday as Egypt missed their second and fourth penalties.

Sadio Mane stepped up to take Senegal’s fifth penalty, and scored to make it 4-2 in his side’s favor. It sealed Senegal's first ever AFCON title.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



He might have won it for Senegal, but Sadio Mane made sure to console his Liverpool teammate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations 🥺 Mane x SalahHe might have won it for Senegal, but Sadio Mane made sure to console his Liverpool teammate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations 🥺 Mane x Salah ❤️ He might have won it for Senegal, but Sadio Mane made sure to console his Liverpool teammate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations 🥺 https://t.co/Usa94tVUIj

Murphy said on talkSPORT that Salah should have stepped up sooner as he is Egypt’s best penalty taker. He claimed that the Egyptian let his ego get the better of him and said:

“I think ego takes over when you want to take the fifth Instead of thinking, 'what is best for the team? I don't think you should ever take the fifth. I remember what Carra is talking about when Ronaldo missed out.' I've heard people come on the show, who have written books about taking penalties and have done podcasts on taking penalties."

Murphy added:

“Ultimately, I think if you go up to take a penalty in a positive frame of mind and you are not worried about repercussions. Your best penalty taker shouldn't be fifth – that I do agree on. So many times you don't get a fifth penalty."

Mane wins the battle of the two Liverpool stars against Salah at the AFCON

The two Liverpool stars were crucial for their respective sides, and they emerged as the top-scorers for their nations.

Mane showed commendable spirit to convert his penalty after having his spot-kick in regulation time saved by goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called back him from there or whatever." Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane:"It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called back him from there or whatever." #awlive [lfc] Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane:"It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called back him from there or whatever." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/9AP0uv0Dzr

Salah will be disappointed he was not able to lead Egypt through the final hurdle after doing so well in previous outings.

As for the personal battle between the two stars, Mane was perhaps the better of the two. He scored more goals in the tournament (3) and won the Player of the Tournament award as well.

Salah still has a chance of winning some silverware this season with Liverpool as the Reds are still active in four competitions.

