"I don't think they have enough talent" - Jose Mourinho rules out former world champions from winning Euro 2024

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho has ruled Italy out of title contention at the upcoming European Championships. The four-time world champions enter the 2024 edition as the defending champions, but the Portuguese manager does not seem to view them as a team that could lift the title.

Following a 1-1 scoreline after extra time, Gli Azzurri beat hosts England 3-2 in the penalty shootout to lift the EURO 2020 title at the iconic Wembley Stadium. However, the squad has undergone a major overhaul in the four years since, with the old guard making way for relatively inexperienced but exciting young talents.

Key players in their title run, including Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Marco Verratti, Ciro Immobile, and Lorenzo Insigne have been phased out of the squad. The onus will be on youngsters like Giacomo Raspadori, Davide Frattesi, and Alessandro Bastoni to help Italy defend their title.

Trending

Mourinho, who was recently announced as the coach of Turkish side Fenerbahce, ignored Italy while naming his favorites to win the Euros. He said (via RTP Sport):

"I am convinced that practically everyone thinks like me. Portugal, England, France, followed by Germany and Spain. But Italy as European champions? I don't believe that."

The former Real Madrid boss went on to justify his claim, adding:

"Why can't Italy defend their European title? I don't think they have enough talent to win the tournament, they won the last European Championship, but I don't think they'll do it again."

Expand Tweet

Italy have to navigate through an extremely tricky group stage, being drawn up against Albania, three-time champions Spain, and 2022 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists Croatia. Luciano Spalletti's men will open their campaign against Albania on June 15 and look to get off to a strong start in defense of their title.

"The best we have ever been" - Jose Mourinho names Portugal as favorites to win EURO 2024

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho named his home nation, Portugal, as favorites to lift the 2024 European Championship trophy.

Speaking to GOAL, Mourinho said that confidence was the key to success and that Roberto Martinez's men are well-equipped to become champions. He said (via SportBible):

"I don’t want to be disrespectful about previous generations that we had, but in terms of squad depth and quality, we are probably now the best we have ever been and Portugal can go on to win it. It's about having confidence, self belief that they can beat anyone. I don't want to say Portugal are the best team, but Spain, France, England, Germany are not better."

Portugal have been drawn up against Czechia, Turkey, and Georgia, a group that they will be expected to top with ease. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo will once again lead the frontline and will be looking to inspire the side to their second EURO title after their victory in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback