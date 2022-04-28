"I do think he'd fit" - Charlie Austin claims former Southampton teammate could benefit from Arsenal move

Charlie Austin believes his former Southampton teammate James Ward-Prowse could fit in well at Arsenal. The former QPR striker has said that it's time for the midfielder to secure a move away from the St. Mary's Stadium and join a club with bigger aspirations than Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Ward-Prowse rose through the ranks at Southampton before debuting for the first team in 2011-12. The midfielder has been a regular starter for the Saints since 2013-14 campaign but has taken his game to another level in the last few seasons.

The England international is enjoying arguably one of the best seasons of his career, scoring nine goals in 32 league games. Arsenal have expressed an interest in the 27-year-old. Austin believes a move to the Gunners would help him develop further and stake a claim in England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar later this year.

"When I was there with him, he played a little bit second fiddle to Wanyama, to Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Jordy Clasie, Oriol Romeu, Steven Davies. Maybe just took his time. And then over the last two years, he's been club captain; he's cemented himself in there. But certainly now, I think, it's time to leave," Austin told talkSPORT.

He added:

"This is why, because I think he wants to go to a World Cup, he needs to be at a different football club than what Southampton are offering, or the way they're performing. I just think he's more appealing if he's at a different club. I do think he'd fit in at an Arsenal, or a Leicester, or Newcastle."

Arsenal have vastly improved under manage Mikel Arteta. They are fourth in the league table, two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with just five games left. The Gunners are keen to bolster their squad this summer to continue their development.

They are eager to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the centre of the park. Ward-Prowse's work rate, passing, creativity and dead-ball prowess make him an ideal target for the Gunners.

Arsenal could face stiff competition from Manchester United for James Ward-Prowse

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton - Premier League

James Ward-Prowse's impressive performances for Southampton have caught the attention of many top Premier League clubs. They are likely to face stiff competition for the England midfielder's signature.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United could join the Gunners in the race to sign the 27-year-old. The Red Devils are bracing for the departure of French midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

Southampton FC Updates @TheSaintCentre



Unbelievably underrated



#saintsfc James Ward-Prowse has scored the same amount of direct free-kicks as Man City, Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool combined since the start of last season.Unbelievably underrated James Ward-Prowse has scored the same amount of direct free-kicks as Man City, Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool combined since the start of last season.Unbelievably underrated 🔥#saintsfc https://t.co/Di063dmATp

The former Juventus star's contract expires at the end of the season, and an extension looks unlikely.

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag is expected to rebuild the squad this summer. The Dutchman is likely to sign a top-quality box-to-box midfielder to replace Pogba.

Edited by Bhargav