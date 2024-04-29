"I don't think he fits into Arsenal" – Ray Parlour feels 28-year-old Gunners target might join Tottenham instead

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has stated that Brentford striker Ivan Toney might join Tottenham Hotspur despite the Gunners' interest in the summer transfer window.

Toney, who has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea for quite a while, is rumored to be on the move in the future. He was speculated to depart Brentford in the January transfer window, but his high price tag led to potential suitors opting against a transfer.

Speaking recently on talkSPORT, Parlour shared his thoughts on Toney's valuation and claimed that his prior price tag was too hefty. The 51-year-old Englishman said (h/t TBR):

"The price bracket is going to be interesting, there is a lot of talk about £60-£80 million, which I think is a little bit too much money. Now, Brentford have said: 'No, we are going to cut it down to £40 million', and that's more of a reasonable price for Ivan Toney."

Asserting that the Arsenal target is likely to join Spurs, Parlour added:

"I do believe if he does go to a club, he will score goals. He is a great penalty-taker as well. I don't think he fits into Arsenal and what they want to try and do. I don't think he will go [there]. Spurs will probably be in the hunt for him. That's the sort of club he maybe goes to, who can bang a goal in, after they lost Harry Kane."

Since his Premier League debut in August 2021, the 28-year-old star has recorded 36 goals and 10 assists in 82 league games for his club.

Pundit enraged after Arsenal win

Earlier on Sunday (April 28), Arsenal registered a 3-2 Premier League win over city rivals Tottenham Hotspur in an away clash. They raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half before conceding twice in the second half.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Gunners legend Paul Merson hit out at his former club for nearly blowing their lead. He said (h/t football.london):

"They were absolutely cruising and they're hanging on for dear life at the end. That's inexperience. They might have [drawn that match last season]. I think if Tottenham got up ahead of steam, they might not have had another chance to score after 3-2, but they were so, so comfortable. You wouldn't see Manchester City doing that."

While the Gunners are atop the league standings with 80 points from 35 matches, Manchester City are just a point behind after 34 games.