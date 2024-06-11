"I think it's a flip of a coin" - Wayne Bridge names the two leading candidates for the Ballon d'Or

Wayne Bridge feels that England winning the EURO 2024 could help Jude Bellingham win the Ballon d'Or. He believes that the Englishman can jump ahead of Vinicius Jr if the Three Lions win the tournament in Germany this summer but is still backing the Brazilian.

Speaking to BetFred, Bridge stated that the Ballon d'Or race right now is between Vinicisu Jr and Bellingham. However, he thinks the Englishman will be focused on winning the EURO 2024 rather than concentrating on the France Football award.

He said:

"I don't think England winning the Euros will mean he goes ahead of Vinicius Junior and wins the Ballon d'Or. He could have a rubbish tournament and not play well. I don't think he will even be bothered about winning the Ballon d’Or to be honest because what would he rather do, win that or win the Euros? He'd take winning the Euros over the Ballon d'Or. However, at the moment I think it's a flip of a coin between him and Vinicius to win it."

Vinicius Jr and Jurgen Bellingham played a key role in helping Real Madrid win La Liga and UEFA Champions League this season.

Can Ballon d'Or candidate Jude Bellingham help England win the EURO 2024? Wayne Bridge thinks so

England are one of the favorites to win EURO 2024 and Wayne Bridge believes the Three Lions can go all the way. He believes Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden should be starting in the central attacking-midfielder roles, with Declan Rice sitting behind them.

He told BetFred:

"100% they can win it. It's not going to be easy because France are an amazing side, but they do have a great chance. The only issue the team has is whether they're going to play with one holding midfielder or two. I'd like to see them play with Declan Rice in holding midfield and Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham ahead of him. I'd then have a front three of Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane. A team with the quality they've got, it would be exciting to see them play like that."

Jude Bellingham has played 29 times for the England senior team since making his debut in November 2020. He has scored thrice and will be hoping to add to his tally this summer in Germany.