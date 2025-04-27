"I think football won today" - Barcelona star Inigo Martinez makes claim after club's Copa Del Rey win over Real Madrid

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has made a big claim after the Blaugrana beat Real Madrid 3-2 to win the Copa del Rey trophy in Seville yesterday (April 26). Before the game, there was a lot of tension around referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, who was publicly criticized by Madrid's official TV channel.

Ad

The referee was set to take charge of the cup final prior to the criticisms. However, in his press conference, he revealed that his son had been bullied at school due to the content from Madrid's TV, which caused the Spanish giants to demand a change in referees.

The Spanish Football Federation decided against such a change and insisted that De Burgos Bengoetxea would handle the game. This led to Los Blancos' decision to boycott all pre-game activities. The match eventually took place, with Barcelona beating Real Madrid 3-2 in extra time.

Ad

Trending

However, it wasn't without a fair bit of controversy, as Jude Bellingham, Lucas Vasquez, and Antonio Rudiger all picked up red cards. Speaking about the referee afterwards, though, Inigo Martinez said (via Barca Universal):

“Congratulations to Richi (De Burgos) and his team-mates who have been at a very high level. I hope we all do the same and put ourselves in their shoes because it was very unfair to reach those levels.

Ad

“We have to support them because we all fail in life and it’s hard what they go through. Nobody likes to be in that situation."

The Barcelona defender slammed Real Madrid's earlier criticisms, telling the press:

“What happened yesterday is not up to the level of the great club that is Madrid. That’s my opinion. It’s not easy to be there and have everyone pointing the finger at you, that’s why I congratulated the referee today. We all make mistakes.”

Ad

“I think football won today and that’s what’s important. We knew there was a lot of hype around them and that it was going to be complicated but he was able to handle it and I’m happy for Richi because he’s a great guy."

The referee had to brandish a red card to Rudiger late in the game, after the defender threw an object towards the official late in extra time. Reports have revealed that Madrid defender could be punished with a ban of up to 12 games.

Ad

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 to clinch Copa del Rey

Barcelona were the better side against a strong Real Madrid side, needing extra time to snatch the Copa del Rey at Estadio La Cartuja. The Blaugrana opened the scoring through Pedri in the 28th minute, and it took until the 70th minute for a Kylian Mbappe free kick to level the game.

Ad

Aurelien Tchouameni put Los Blancos ahead with a header in the 77th minute, before Ferran Torres kept Barca in the game with an 84th-minute goal. In extra time, the Blaugrana needed Jules Kounde's long-range effort in the 116th minute to put the trophy in their hands.

The season isn't over for either club yet, as Real Madrid and Barcelona remain in the hunt for the La Liga title. Four points separate them, with the Catalan giants leading the pack. There are just five games left, leaving the door open for anyone to win the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More