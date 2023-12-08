"I think they've found their feet" - Ben Foster gives intriguing prediction for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Ben Foster reckons Manchester United will fail to beat Bournemouth when the two sides meet at Old Trafford on Saturday (December 9).

The Red Devils have been in topsy-turvy form but will be buoyed by their 2-1 win against Chelsea (December 6). Scott McTominay's double did the damage for Erik ten Hag's side who sit sixth in the league, with nine wins and six defeats in 15 games.

Manchester United face a Bournemouth side that have started to grow under new manager Andoni Iraola. The Spaniard replaced Gary O'Neil at the helm in the summer and it's been a slow start to life for him in the Premier League.

The Cherries are 15th in the league but have won three of their last four games, including an impressive 2-0 win against Newcastle United. They could be tricky visitors at Old Trafford this weekend.

Foster expects them to be just that as he has backed Bournemouth to come away with a draw. He told Mark Goldbridge's That's Football:

"I'm gonna go for a draw. I like Bournemouth, I think they've found their feet."

Manchester United beat the Cherries both home and away last season. They boasted a comfortable 3-0 victory in the same fixture at Old Trafford in January, courtesy of goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident Marcus Rashford will be back to his best

Marcus Rashford has struggled this season.

Ten Hag made the bold decision to drop Rashford in the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Chelsea. The English attacker has made a lackluster start to the season, with just two goals and four assists in 19 games across competitions.

Rashford, 25, was particularly poor in his side's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United (December 2). It was his display in that game that led to him starting on the bench against Mauricio Pochettino's Blues midweek.

However, Ten Hag has backed the England international to bounce back from his current struggles. He said (via BBC Sport):

"You can't do it with 11 players. He can't play every game. In this moment, he's not in the form he was last year but I am sure he will get there."

Rashford enjoyed a superb 2022-23 campaign which saw him post 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. He was Manchester United's protagonist, helping them win the Carabao Cup in February.

However, his place on the Red Devils' right flank has come under threat from Alejandro Garnacho who's been in excellent form. The Argentine attacker has managed two goals and one assist in his last four outings across competitions.