"I think once was funny, second time was a bit cringey" - Ivan Toney not impressed with Arsenal star for 'nice kick about with the boys' tweet

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has jokingly labeled Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes' tweet 'cringey' following the Gunners' recent win over the west London club.

The Brazilian sent out the following tweet after Arsenal's 3-0 win over their London rivals on Sunday, September 18:

"Nice kick about with the boys."

His post was in response to a similar tweet from Toney when Brentford defeated Mikel Arteta's side 2-0 on the opening day of last season.

The English forward's post was then shown to the players by Arteta ahead of the reverse fixture against Bretford last season. The Spanish tactician's team talk was also covered in Amazon Prime's documentary, 'All or Nothing: Arsenal.'

The Gunners went on to win the reverse fixture at the Emirates 2-1, with former striker Alexandre Lacazette then taking to Twitter to make the same post.

Toney, who received his maiden England call-up for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Germany, thought the joke was funny the first time. However, he feels it's become 'cringey' now.

"I think once was funny, second time was a bit cringey. I bit my tongue, I wanted to reply and wanted to nibble," he joked (via Daily Mail).

"But fair play to them, they are a different Arsenal side to the one we played before," he added.

Ivan Toney received some good news before defeat to Arsenal

Ivan Toney was called up to the England national team by coach Gareth Southgate following his impressive outings with Brentford in recent games. The striker was naturally thrilled to be a part of the national setup.

"So surreal," Toney said on his England selection (via the aforementioned source).

"I feel like I'm sitting in here in an England top is such a privilege and is massive for me and my family and also my club. It is not just me that has done this, it is everyone around me that has played a massive part."

Following Brentford's promotion to the Premier League last season, Toney has been in fine form. In his first season in the English top flight, he scored 12 goals for Thomas Frank's side. The forward has also started the new Premier League season brilliantly, scoring five goals in seven league matches.

