"I don't think he gets a game" – Jack Wilshere names 2 reasons why he wouldn't take Gareth Bale at Arsenal even on free transfer

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has advised the club not to sign free agent Gareth Bale. The Wales international confirmed his departure from Real Madrid after nine seasons in the Spanish capital.

He has been linked with a return to the Premier League but Wilshere believes he should not move to the Emirates.

“If he does, then I think he’d be holding one of the younger players back.”



The 30-year-old was speaking on talkSPORT when he was asked his opinion on whether the Gunners should sign Bale, to which he replied:

"No.

"I look at the players who would be playing in that position and they're young players who have arguably been Arsenal's best players over the last few years.

"So one, I don't think he (Bale) gets a game. And (two), if he does, I think he'd be holding those players back."

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham for a then-world record fee in the summer of 2013. He had a highly successful career at the Bernabeu that saw him win 16 major honors.

He has a record of 106 goals and 67 assists from 258 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos but struggled to win over fans of the club.

A return to the Premier League could be on the cards for the 32-year-old, with MLS clubs also reportedly interested in him.

Gareth Bale recently played a starring role in helping Wales qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, signifying that he still has what it takes to make a difference at the highest level.

Gareth Bale's strong links with Tottenham might put Arsenal off trying to sign him

Bale is a Spurs legend

Arsenal and Tottenham share one of the most historic rivalries in the world, with the north London derby one of the most keenly contested and anticipated derbies.

Fans of the respective clubs do not take kindly to players switching between the teams and Gareth Bale's strong ties with Spurs might limit his chances of moving to the Emirates.

The former Southampton man made a name for himself at Tottenham between 2007 and 2013, becoming one of the best players in the world in the process.

He also had a second stint at White Hart Lane during a loan spell in the 2020-21 season which further cemented his legacy as a Tottenham legend.

Bale remains a firm fan favorite at Tottenham and might not want to taint his legacy by moving to the club's fiercest rivals.

