"I don't think he gets in the XI" - Jack Wilshere says reported new Tottenham signing Richarlison would not make it to Arsenal's starting XI

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has claimed that soon-to-be Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison will not make it to the Gunners' starting XI. According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign the Brazilian international from Everton for a fee of around £60 million.

As claimed by football.london, Mikel Arteta's side were also in the race to sign the 25-year-old but the player rejected them in favor of a move to Spurs.

Former Gunners hero Jack Wilshere has admitted that he would have liked to see Richarlison move to the Emirates rather than their north London rivals.

However, he has insisted that the Brazilian international would not have made the starting XI for the Gunners. He told talkSPORT (via Daily Star):

"Yeah [I'd have him at Arsenal]. I don't think he gets in the XI.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #THFC



Perisic, Bissouma, Forster, Richarlison: Paratici completes 4 signings in 4 weeks. Richarlison has successfully completed his medical as new Tottenham player in Brazil, with member of Spurs staff following him. Contracts signed 12h ago, all 100% done. Official soon.Perisic, Bissouma, Forster, Richarlison: Paratici completes 4 signings in 4 weeks. Richarlison has successfully completed his medical as new Tottenham player in Brazil, with member of Spurs staff following him. Contracts signed 12h ago, all 100% done. Official soon. ⚪️🤝 #THFC Perisic, Bissouma, Forster, Richarlison: Paratici completes 4 signings in 4 weeks. https://t.co/CL42pMtDdA

"He definitely would challenge for it and would be a good part of the squad, I don't think he gets in the XI. [But] I think he improves the [Tottenham] squad, definitely,"

Wilshere has claimed that Richarlison could thrive at Tottenham under a world-class manager like Antonio Conte.

However, the England midfielder has also insisted that as an Arsenal fan, he is not heartbroken to see the 25-year-old join their rivals. He added:

"He gives them something different. To be fair, if anyone can do it it's probably Antonio Conte.

"So I wouldn't say I was devastated as an Arsenal fan but I think he will be one to watch, he could be really, really good."

Arsenal and Tottenham are both looking to add more quality and depth to their ranks

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been quite active in the transfer market this time out as they look to bolster their ranks.

The Gunners have already signed Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos. As per football.london, they are also closing in on a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Spurs, meanwhile, have also been quite active and have already signed the trio of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Richarlison's worst rated 2021/22 PL performances:



5.66 vs Crystal Palace

5.66 vs Man City

𝟱.𝟴𝟳 𝘃𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺

6.14 vs Aston Villa

𝟲.𝟮𝟰 𝘃𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺



Didn't want to dent his future employers' aspirations... Richarlison's worst rated 2021/22 PL performances:5.66 vs Crystal Palace5.66 vs Man City𝟱.𝟴𝟳 𝘃𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺6.14 vs Aston Villa𝟲.𝟮𝟰 𝘃𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺Didn't want to dent his future employers' aspirations... 📉 Richarlison's worst rated 2021/22 PL performances:1⃣ 5.66 vs Crystal Palace2⃣ 5.66 vs Man City3⃣ 𝟱.𝟴𝟳 𝘃𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺4⃣ 6.14 vs Aston Villa5⃣ 𝟲.𝟮𝟰 𝘃𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺😏 Didn't want to dent his future employers' aspirations...

Antonio Conte's side are also close to landing right-back Djed Spence from Middlesbrough, as per The Daily Mail.

According to The Athletic, the Lilywhites are also close to sealing a loan agreement with Spanish giants Barcelona for French centre-back Clement Lenglet.

Both north London clubs have already strengthened significantly and could be even stronger before the start of next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far