“I think he is getting away with it” – Tim Sherwood blasts ‘bang average’ Manchester United star

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Tim Sherwood has labeled Manchester United defender Raphael Varane a bang-average player. He believes that the Frenchman isn't criticized as often as Harry Maguire.

Speaking to William Hill, Sherwood opined that Varane was no longer the player he was at Real Madrid while questioning his injury record. He also accused manager Erik ten Hag of not judging players equally. He said:

"One player that really annoys me is Raphael Varane. I think he is getting away with it. He is never fit and when he is fit, he's bang average. We all know he's had a great career, but at the same time, everyone is happy to jump on the back of Harry Maguire whilst Varane just gets away with it."

Sherwood added:

"The ones who play more football are simply more durable and they can play week in, week out. Varane seems to play once and then be injured again for two weeks. He seems to be picking his games, but when he plays, he's not that brilliant anyway.

"Ten Hag is not judging players equally and he's just chucking people onto the pitch and hoping one of the superstars wins him the match. As soon as one of the superstars is fit, he takes the likes of Hannibal and McTominay out of the team, and they end up losing football matches."

Manchester United sit 10th in the Premier League table with 12 points from eight matches. They have won four games and lost as many.

Varane has featured in seven matches so far across competitions for United this season. He has missed three Premier League games and one Champions League match due to injury.

Manchester United legend worried about Raphael Varane

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has also suggested that Raphael Varane is past his best. He admitted that he was worried about the Frenchman, adding that the 2018 World Cup winner also looks sluggish.

He said on TNT Sports:

"I worry about Varane a bit. He has been one of the very best defenders around, in that same ilk at Real Madrid. I just think his legs are looking sluggish. He can't keep fit and I worry about him."

Varane has retired from international football, but injuries continue to haunt him. He has missed nearly 30 matches since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

He has played five Premier League matches this season and scored once. Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the Frenchman could make his return on Sunday, October 22, against Sheffield United.