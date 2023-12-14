"I think he would go" - Pundit believes £100m-rated Aston Villa star would jump at the chance to join Arsenal

Pundit Alan Brazil is confident that Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz would join Arsenal should the Gunners come knocking in January.

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool and Arsenal are both interested in securing the services of the Brazil international. Luiz has been extremely influential for Unai Emery's side this season, bagging six goals and four assists from 24 appearances across all competitions.

His performances have helped Aston Villa to third position in the Premier League standings, who are only two points behind league-leaders Liverpool.

As per the aforementioned report, the Gunners wished to sign Luiz in the summer of 2022 but failed to get the deal over the line. This time around, it is believed that Emery and Co., would only consider selling the player should offers of around £100m million come their way.

Addressing Luiz's potential move to the Emirates, Brazil told talkSPORT (via TeamTalk):

"He’s a good player and he’s pulling all the strings for them but for £100 million? No. I think if Arsenal came in, this is a good debate this one because Villa are a top, top club.

"But Arsenal you could say top dogs in London, you could say that. They are very strong. I think it would be hard for him if the money came in and Villa said we have had a bit, it’s a lot, do you want to go. I think he would go.”

Mikel Arteta's side are looking for midfield reinforcements, particularly due to Thomas Partey's injury concerns. The Ghana international is nursing a hamstring injury, and the last of his four Premier League appearances came in the 1-0 win against Manchester City on October 8.

A move for Luiz to the Emirates would earn him Champions League football for this season, along with a chance to challenge for the Premier League title. The Gunners are second in the English top flight, only a point behind Liverpool.

Who do Arsenal face in the Premier League after Aston Villa defeat?

Mikel Arteta (via Getty Images)

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways following their 1-0 loss against Aston Villa on December 9. The Gunners host Brighton at the Emirates in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday (December 17).

Mikel Arteta rested several first-team stars in his side's 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven in midweek (December 12), having already secured qualification for next round of the Champions League.

Central defenders Gabriel and William Saliba, along with Kai Havertz, were the only three players who started both the aforementioned fixtures.

Brighton enter this match after playing out a 1-1 draw with Burnley on December 9. The Seagulls are eighth in the league standings, 10 points adrift of their weekend opponents.