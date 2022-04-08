"I don't think they are going to finish fourth" - Gabby Agbonlahor delivers damning verdict on Manchester United after Leicester City draw

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United will not finish in the top four as they do not seem to trust their manager.

Ralf Rangnick's side dropped crucial points in the race for the top four last weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City.

Despite trying new setups on the pitch, the players don't seem to trust Rangnick as Manchester United have lacked the verve.

Agbonlahor explained that Rangnick was not the right man to turn their fortunes around and that they may have finished in the top four with another manager.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider:

"What that weekend showed me was that I need to get myself out there because if Rangnick can be a manager we've all got a chance. He tried to play a formation that Man City play but you haven’t got the players and you haven't coached them right.

"Pogba and Fernandes took turns as a false nine. It was painful watching them try and play with a false nine. The players aren't having Rangnick, you can tell that straight away. The lack of effort, the lack of intensity was a team that aren't having their manager.

"They've got a big problem at Man United and that's why I don't think they are going to finish fourth. If they had brought in the right person in November then they would have finished fourth."

Manchester United will need to be more consistent for a top four finish

Manchester United are still not out of the race to finish in the top four, but they will need to be more consistent on the pitch.

The Red Devils find themselves seventh in the league table after their draw against Leicester City. They are three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy fourth position.

United have won just two of their last five games in the league and were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid prior to the international break in March.

Rotations on the pitch certainly haven't helped as Rangnick tries to find a solution for the lack of goals even though Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good touch.

Rangnick's side will look to bounce back when they face Everton away from home in the Premier League this Saturday.

