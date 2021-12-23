"I don't think he is good enough" - Darren Bent says 22-year-old Arsenal man is not good enough to be a regular starter

Darren Bent has warned Arsenal that keeping Eddie Nketiah is not the way forward. He believes the striker is not at the club's level and should be let go when his contract expires in the summer.

Arsenal are trying to keep Nketiah at the club beyond this summer, but contract talks have stalled. He wants to play regularly, something Mikel Arteta has not been able to offer.

While Arsenal fans believe the young striker can lead their attack for the next few seasons, Darren Bent believes he is not at their level. The former England striker added that Nketiah would be better off at a club like Brighton and Hove Albion as they suit him more. He told talkSPORT:

"This is no disrespect to him, but I don't think he's good enough, certainly for Arsenal Football Club, to be your main number nine, week-in, week-out. Someone like Brighton, for me, that's the perfect landing spot. Brighton create that many opportunities, they've got so many good, technical players. All they need Brighton, is someone to stay in and around the box, score goals. Maupay for me, hasn't been good enough since he's been there.

"They'll understand that if Arsenal want to get back to where they want to get to, they're going to have to move on from him. Or certainly, if they want to keep him as backup, they're going to have to get someone else in above him. Brighton, for him, just makes sense to me," Bent added.

Mikel Arteta wants Eddie Nketiah to stay at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has admitted he needs to be giving more minutes to Eddie Nketiah regardless of Aubamenyang's situation.

He told the media last night:

"With the way he's training and performing, he deserves more minutes regardless of what happens with any other player. The contract has an expiry date, and you can't control that. His genuine intention is that he wants to play football, and that's what is driving whatever decision he's going to take. But he's obviously a player we want to keep, and we will continue to do our best to keep him."

Eddie Nketiah has just a few months left on his deal and reports suggest there are numerous clubs keen to sign him.

