"I don't think it's a good example if you walk off the field during a game" - Bastian Schweinsteiger says Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Manchester United if he doesn't trust the club 

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo should consider leaving the Red Devils if he doesn't trust the club.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner's comments came while discussing Ronaldo infamously walking off the field before the final whistle during United's 2-0 home win against Tottenham Hotspur on October 20.

Schweinsteiger said that Cristiano Ronaldo is professional enough to handle the situation. However, the German legend opined that Ronaldo should respect his coaches.

While speaking to BBC 5 Live, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"You could see that Cristiano was not happy with his position and it is never good for a team if you have a player doing those kinds of things. But he is professional enough to handle the situation in my eyes but he also needs to respect the coach's opinion and position, that's very important."

Schweinsteiger, who played for United from 2015 to 2017, further opined that a bonafide legend of Ronaldo's stature is an example for the kids. Hence, the Portuguese didn't set the standards right when he decided to go down the tunnel.

He added:

"Also there are young kids looking upto a star like Cristiano and I don't think it is a good example if you walk off the field during the game and behave like that. But he's now getting back, I hope Cristiano trusts the club. If he doesn't trust the club and he doesn't feel alright about his position, it is better for him to move on."

Ronaldo has scored only three goals and provided two assists for Manchester United in 16 games across competitions this season. He last played during the Red Devils' 3-1 away defeat against Aston Villa last weekend.

After missing the midweek EFL Cup clash against Villa, Ronaldo is set to be out of the away clash against Fulham on November 13 due to illness.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate wants to leave for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on a positive note

The game against Fulham will be Manchester United's last before the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo's attacking partner Marcus Rashford is set to star for England during the showpiece event in Qatar. The forward hopes to leave for the tournament on a high. He told the club's official website:

"You don't want to leave on a loss as it's never nice to lose any game of football, but at the same time, if we don't play well we can't just expect to win games."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are placed in Group H and will begin their campaign on November 24 against Ghana. England, meanwhile, are in Group B and will commence their journey on November 21 against Iran.

