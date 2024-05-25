"I think he would be a good fit" - Robbie Fowler wants Liverpool to sign Premier League star who reminds him of Sadio Mane

Liverpool icon Robbie Fowler has urged the club to sign Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak this summer. The Englishman explained that the striker reminds him of former Reds star Sadio Mane and believes he'd be a good fit for the Merseysiders.

It goes without saying that Liverpool are yet to properly replace Sadio Mane who parted ways with the club back in July 2022. With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Fowler has advised the Premier League giants to snap up Isak.

“In the last six weeks or so, it has become evident that Liverpool need a player who can change things and make their attack more varied when it isn’t happening for them. Isak, for me, reminds me of Sadio Mane as well," he said via TEAMtalk.

"I don’t want to put things in people’s heads but I think he would be a good fit. There’s a bit of a Sadio Mane headache still at Liverpool and I can see a bit of Mane in Isak, in all honesty."

In addition to Isak, Fowler stated that he would be happy if Liverpool signed West Ham United striker Olie Watkins as well.

"There are two players I would genuinely like to see at the club; Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak. I think Watkins has just signed a new deal, but I’ve got a lot of time for him and I think he is brilliant," stated the former Reds forward.

The Merseysiders will definitely get busy in the transfer window in the summer. The club is expected to back their new manager Arne Slot in the market as they prepare to kick off the post-Jurgen Klopp era next season. It's still unclear who they'll sign but finding a replacement for Sadio Mane should definitely be a priority.

Sadio Mane's impressive numbers for Liverpool

The Senegalese forward joined the Reds from Southampton in a deal reported to be worth €41 million in July 2016. He would go on to establish himself as a club legend at Anfield, winning the hearts of the fans with his exploits on the pitch.

During his six-year spell in Merseyside, the attacker played 269 games for the Reds across all competitions, recording 120 goals and 42 assists. He also claimed multiple honors, including the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and more.

The Senegalese currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia after joining Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr last year.