"I don't think he's as good as people make him out to be" - Pundit makes bold claim about Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah

Simon Jordan has made a huge claim and said that Mohamed Salah is not a big game player for Liverpool. He doesn't think the Egyptian is as good as fans make it out to be, and he does not deliver when needed.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said that Salah does well at Liverpool because they create a lot of chances. He added that he is not a fan of the former Chelsea star, saying:

"I know this is controversial, and people are going to tell me what clown I am, and I should ride around in the clear cow car, but I'm not a fan of Mo Salah's. I think that he plays in a very good L'pool side that creates lots of chances and I know that L'pool fans are going to say that I'm a t*t and whatever else they want to say. I'm just not a huge admirer of him."

He added:

"Because I don't think he's as good as people make him out to be. And I think he's, I think, I think he dives, I think he can be a fair weather player. I know, I know, this will sound ridiculous to people. I know that I'm gonna make myself incredibly unpopular by saying it.

"Obviously he's got lots of goals, I think when a going gets tough. Sometimes, some people stand up and fight, some people don't, and I just get this feeling that Salah can be one of those, and, uh, you know, it's an opinion."

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and has become a club legend. He has scored 210 goals and provided 88 assists in 346 matches for the Reds.

Liverpool urged to sell Mohamed Salah by Simon Jordan

Simon Jordan went on to say on talkSPORT that it was ideal for Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah this summer. He believes that it is the final time they can cash in on the forward as his contract expires next summer and a renewal is too big.

He said:

"Unless L'pool gonna get him to sign a new contract, which has to be a prerequisite of allowing him to stay, or aren't wanting him to stay, they're potentially handing over a lot of money and L'pool don't run their club that way.

"So I don't see them being in a situation where Salah walks out the door in a year's time, but and I don't see Stella signing a longer-term contract with L'pool because I think there's a huge opportunity for him in Saudi to be the first Muslim, um, of Superstar status, playing that league."

Al Ittihad were interested in Salah last summer, but the Reds rejected a bid worth £150 million as they were unwilling to sell. Saudi Pro League sides are expected to make another bid this summer.