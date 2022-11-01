"I think that with a good World Cup - his departure is imminent": Manchester United player's agent confirms possibility of January exit 

Edgardo Lasalvia, Manchester United starlet Facundo Pellistri's agent, has confirmed that he is working on a potential January transfer for the forward.

Pellistri, 20, had two loan spells at La Liga club Alaves but could not make any tangible impact. He featured in 35 matches in all competitions for Alaves over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons but failed to open his goalscoring account.

During pre-season, he injured his ankle and, as a result, was sidelined for weeks. Since recovering from the setback, the Uruguayan winger has featured nine times on Erik ten Hag’s matchday squad but is yet to make his competitive debut for the senior team.

Despite failing to break into the Manchester United team under Ten Hag, Pellistri has played seven games for the Uruguay national team. He is expected to travel to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup later in November, and his agent Lasalvia is hopeful of a fruitful campaign.

Speaking to ESPN Uruguay, Pellistri’s representative backed his client to have an impressive campaign, adding that a transfer was imminent after the event. He said (via Metro):

"I think that with a good World Cup, as we think it will have, his departure is imminent.”

Manchester United are expected to field their strongest XI in their top-spot deciding clash against Europa League rivals Real Sociedad on Thursday (November 3), meaning Pellistri is unlikely to feature.

He could, however, get the nod in the Carabao Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa on Thursday, November 10.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag urges Facundo Pellistri to fight for his place

In an interview in the last week of October, Ten Hag was questioned about Pellistri's fate at the club. The Dutchman disclosed that he was in his thoughts and backed him to prove his mettle and earn his place in the XI.

Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ @ManuelMenacho0 Pellistri: "I am very happy to be back. I train hard every day and I enjoy everything in my life here at this great club Manchester United. I hope to have the chance to have some playing time." Pellistri: "I am very happy to be back. I train hard every day and I enjoy everything in my life here at this great club Manchester United. I hope to have the chance to have some playing time." https://t.co/mef7kDmBRI

The former Ajax man said (via Metro):

“He was injured, [for a] long period. [Against] Atletico Madrid, [he got a] bad injury. So he is now returning. We have some young players in the background in offensive positions.

“Quite good competition there and they have to battle for it to convince us, to convince me to be in the team, and he is one of the options.”

