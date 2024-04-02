"I don't think he's great" – Liverpool legend suggests new Reds manager should look to replace Luis Diaz with upgrade

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has suggested that Jurgen Klopp's replacement should offload Luis Diaz and sign a new attacker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Diaz, who left Porto join the Reds in a potential £50 million switch in January 2022, has recently emerged as a topic of speculation. He has reportedly been linked with a permanent move to Barcelona of late, with his father hinting that the player could leave the Reds soon.

Speaking recently on The Overlap podcast, Carragher shared his two cents on the Reds' potential summer business. He claimed that his former team should snap up a new left winger (h/t Rousing The Kop):

"I'd be really interested [to see what happens] in the summer. With Liverpool getting a new manager, would that be a position that [they] could look at in the summer? Wide left? I think Diaz is good, I don't think he's great."

Diaz, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2027, proved to be an instant hit at the Reds after recording six goals and five assists in the 2021-22 season. He failed to shine in the following season as he spent six months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

However, the 27-year-old Colombian has shown signs of his former self so far this campaign. He has scored 12 goals and laid out five assists in 40 games across all competitions, including 32 starts, for Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offers positive injury update on 23-year-old youth product

After Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion this Sunday, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp shed light on Curtis Jones' injury return timeline. The German revealed (h/t The Standard):

"Curtis is [in] full training. He trained already with us on Saturday, but had then extra, because the [matchday] minus one [session] does not have the intensity Curtis needed. He was with us, then he had an extra shift."

Asserting that the 23-year-old midfielder could be back for Liverpool's next contest against Sheffield United at Anfield on April 4, Klopp said:

"He will be in full training. What does that mean exactly for the game? Let me have a look at that. Nobody else [will be in full training this week]... the others, slowly but surely, but not yet."

Jones, who joined the Reds' youth ranks in 2010, has established himself as a vital member of his team's squad this campaign. He has scored five goals and provided three assists in 28 total appearances so far.

The Reds, on the other hand, will be without a host of other players for their match against the Blades. They will miss Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson, and Diogo Jota.

