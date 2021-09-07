"I think it's great, there's no problem with it" - Manchester United star opens up on new signing

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has revealed that he has 'no problem' with Raphael Varane's arrival at Old Trafford this summer. The Frenchman joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid on a four-year deal worth approximately £41 million in the summer transfer window.

Varane's arrival at Manchester United is likely to reduce Lindelof's playing time at the club. Lindelof has fallen behind Varane and Harry Maguire in the pecking order at Old Trafford. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to use him in cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League this season.

Varane replaced Lindelof in Manchester United's 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. Despite losing his place in Manchester United's starting XI to Varane, Lindelof has revealed his delight at the Frenchman's arrival:

'I think it's great. I play in one of the world's biggest clubs and it's clear that you want good players. It'll always be a competitive situation. I only see it as positive that we get good players into the club," Lindelof told Fotballdirekt.

'It will only develop us. For my own part, I see no problem with it. Sometimes I may not play a match, for me, it does absolutely nothing. I have played a lot the last two years and, last year, I had back problems and played with some pain.'

Manchester United's strength in depth will allow them to compete for multiple trophies this season. The additions of Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo could make the Red Devils one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season.

"For my own part, I see no problem with it." #mufc https://t.co/AW1WPL3On7 — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 6, 2021

Varane's arrival could lead to Bailly seeking a move away from Manchester United

Villarreal CF v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Ivorian defender Eric Bailly is widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted centre-backs at Manchester United. The 27-year-old's pace, physicality, and fearlessness made him one of the biggest prospects in the Premier League when he joined Manchester United from Villarreal in 2016.

Bailly has, however, had his development at Manchester United hampered by numerous injuries. He has managed to make just 41 Premier League appearances in his last four seasons with Manchester United, which has resulted in him falling behind Maguire and Lindelof in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The arrival of Varane is likely to reduce Bailly's playing time further, which could lead to the defender seeking a move away from Manchester United in January.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian