"I didn't think he was great" - Pundit asks Gareth Southgate to make bold decision and drop Manchester United star at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has insisted that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford should be benched for England's upcoming last-16 clash at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Rashford, 25, is currently the Three Lions' top-scorer in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with three goals from just 107 minutes of action, spread across three group-stage games. He opened his account during a second-half cameo in his team's 6-2 win over Iran and followed it up with a confident brace in a 3-0 victory against Wales earlier this week.

England, who topped Group B with seven points, are set to take on Senegal at the last-16 stage in Al Khor on Sunday (4 December).

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Cundy shared his thoughts on the Three Lions' team selection against Senegal. He claimed that the Manchester United forward should return to the substitute bench. He said:

"Up front against Senegal, I'd start Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Harry Kane. I wouldn't start Marcus Rashford. Who would you start him ahead of? You can't not play Saka for how well he's done going into the tournament for Arsenal."

"There's been a lot of talk about Rashford this week but I didn't think he was great against Wales. You could have pulled him off at half-time. Yes, he scored two goals but I wanted to see a performance from him as well as goals and that wasn't the case."

Analyzing Rashford's performance against Wales, Cundy added:

"Every time he got the ball, his first touch went backwards to keep possession. When he played a pass, it was either misplaced or overhit. He was having a bad time. The first half, I thought he was poor. Take his goals away and just looking at his performance against Wales, he was poor. There were question marks."

Cundy asserted that Rashford should be utilized as an impact substitute in the final stages of a contest at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and added:

"But he was effective when scoring a goal coming off the bench in the first game against Iran so he's capable of doing the same against Senegal. Because there's five substitutes now, you see teams change the game from the bench. Even though the Iran game was pretty much over, Rashford had that impact."

Rashford has been in stellar form at club level, scoring eight goals and contributing three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

